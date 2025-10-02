Kokum Calls You turns the Red and White Club orange for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Holly Anghel, October 2 2025—

A 70-foot-long Kokum scarf, a live brass band and a crowd dressed in orange turned the University of Calgary’s Red and White Club into a hub for learning on Sept. 30, 2025, at the second annual Kokum Calls You event.

Dr. Yvonne Poitras Pratt, professor at the Werklund School of Education and citizen of the Otipemisiwak Métis government, explained that this year’s focus was on shifting from deficit-based narratives to a gathering that highlights joy and community.

“Truth and reconciliation doesn’t always have to be negative. When we look at our history, we have many moments to be proud of,” said Pratt.

That shift was evident throughout the event, supported by the teachings of Elder Evelyn Good Striker [Lakota Dakota Sioux], Elder Kerri Moore [Métis Cree] and Knowledge Keeper Ahstanskiaki Sandra Many Feathers [Kainai]. Elder Wanda First Rider [Kainai] was unable to attend, but was recognized and honoured for her contributions to the event.

The gathering opened with a smudge and prayer led by Many Feathers, followed by live music from the Little Brown Jug brass band, who debuted “The Gift,” an original musical land acknowledgement. A gallery walk showcased Indigenous-led research projects throughout the venue, and creative booths invited attendees to interact with and contribute to a collaborative call-to-action art piece.

The Elders’ calls to action emphasized that reconciliation is not symbolic but requires concrete engagement with history, identity and personal responsibility.

“People look to us for reconciliation, but it’s not up to us as Indigenous people […] what are you going to do for reconciliation?” said Moore, when talking about taking action.

Echoing this sentiment, Elder Evelyn Good Striker encouraged institutions and individuals to take responsibility for their own learning.

“You have the responsibility to learn on your own — we cannot teach you everything,” said Good Striker.

Alongside these reminders of responsibility were messages of unity and belonging. Knowledge Keeper Ahstanskiaki Sandra Many Feathers spoke of reconciliation as an act of relationship-building.

“We are all related because we have the gift of breath and life, and we are all here together… we have to take care of each other for our future generations,” said Many Feathers.

Their words left participants with both a challenge and an invitation — to take responsibility, to act with care and to commit to reconciliation as a living practice.

As the event came to a close, messages of joy, responsibility and community remained at the forefront. Kokum Calls You demonstrated that reconciliation is not only about acknowledging past harms but also about creating spaces of hope, learning and relationship-building in the present.

