Letter to the Editor: The student struggle is real — and city hall needs to hear about it

It’s a wild time to be a student — reading week, midterms and exams are in full swing. You’re juggling work, school, a family life and maybe even a social life.

And now, what’s this? A politician with yet another ask for you to vote? It’s true, yes. But I promise it will be worth your time.

Students today face pressures unlike those of previous generations. Tuition continues to rise, textbook costs are absurd and rent in Calgary has surged to historic levels. Add on food, transportation and healthcare expenses, and many students struggle to make ends meet.

But you know all of that. You’re living through it right now.

What you may not know, however, is that in our last municipal election, more than half of Calgary had no direct say in shaping its future. Just 40 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

From knocking on over 30,000 doors across Ward 8, I’ve seen a pattern: the most active voters tend to be in the 45-70 age range. While their voices are important, this imbalance leaves younger Calgarians without the influence they deserve. Decisions made at City Hall on issues ranging from housing and transit to jobs and safety shape the city students live in today and well into the future.

Practical solutions for a vibrant student experience

As a candidate for City Council, I’ll commit to practical, common-sense solutions that help students thrive:

Housing affordability: Support zoning reforms, incentivise student-oriented housing near campuses and protect against rental price gouging.

Public transit: Make transit more reliable and affordable, with schedules that actually meet the needs of students working late shifts or studying into the evening.

Employment: Partner with local businesses, nonprofits and the City itself to create more meaningful part-time work and co-op opportunities.

Youth voice in policy: Establish a youth advisory council at City Hall so students can directly influence decisions.

For those of you living in Ward 8, I’ve got plenty of other ideas to transform the Westbrook LRT Station and expand parks and recreation access that might interest you. You can check out these and other policies on my website www.nathanielschmidt.ca or TikTok.

Calgary’s future depends on the voices of its next generation. By carving out the time to vote, you can help shape a city that is affordable, vibrant and full of opportunity.

I am committed to listening, learning and working alongside you to build that future.

Let’s keep moving forward — together.

— Nathaniel Schmidt, Independent Candidate for Calgary City Council, Ward 8

