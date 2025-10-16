Terry Wong’s rally for re-election in Ward 7

By Eda Kamal, October 16 2025—

Terry Wong, the incumbent city councillor for Ward 7, is running for re-election in the upcoming Calgary mayoral election.

“I ran again [because] there’s still a lot of work to be done. Whether it be around housing, transit, infrastructure, [Calgarians] can’t afford to wait for somebody who is new to the game,” said Wong, in an interview with the Gauntlet. “They need somebody who can build the relationships within City Hall and with the federal government to get things going.”

Calgary’s 2025 election is unique in the emergence of municipal parties. Wong, who has aligned himself with the conservative Communities First party led by Sonya Sharp, describes the party as “a caucus of independent candidates.”

“I want to know I have the right type of council members around the table with the same approach, which is critical thinking, rational prioritization and respect to the constituents,” said Wong. “Our community can trust the candidates.”

Blanket rezoning has been one of the most controversial discussions this election, and Wong spoke against it.

“The blanket approach creates more havoc, more devastation in communities than is necessary,” said Wong. “We don’t need to be letting every developer say ‘Oh, we can build anything we want’ — the voice of the people, the voice of the community and the voice of council does make a difference.”

In terms of student housing, Wong emphasized the importance of affordable and balanced options both on- and off-campus.

“The intention by building that type of housing is that access to transportation to get around the city is right at your front door, so to speak,” said Wong.

Wong elaborated on his vision for transit in Ward 7.

“We need to have better feeder routes that get you from these [train] stations into your community. These feeder routes need to be both more frequent and have extended hours,” said Wong.

He referenced how his own children faced the issue of slightly missing a late-night feeder bus, having to call him to pick them up as there may be hours between bus routes.

In terms of safety around the ward, Wong believes in setting up dedicated stations called “dignity spaces” for Calgarians, specifically those struggling with addictions or homelessness.

“The vulnerable population can go get cleaned up… they can have the dignity to get whatever they need without the general public abusing or threatening them,” said Wong.

When asked how he would support economic opportunities for students and recent graduates, Wong said he believed in changing the city’s practices for those with less than three years of work experience.

“You can’t just be hiring within the union over and over again, because you’re not growing a union coordinate. I’m hoping we can open a collective bargaining door to say, you got a free pass. Let’s get you into the workforce,” said Wong.

When given the opportunity to leave students with one final message, Wong discussed his personal connections to Ward 7, referencing his family members and friends whose children attend UCalgary and emphasizing his experience in City Hall as a testament to his next actions.

“You want somebody who has the ability to [take action] now, not somebody who’s going to figure it out over the next few years. That’s what you get with me in 45 years of public service — a commitment to our community, our students and seniors and everybody in between. You need people who know how to work the system,” said Wong.

Wong’s campaign leans on experience, continuity and pragmatism. As an incumbent with deep institutional knowledge, he frames himself as a steady hand capable of navigating complex city systems at a time of political change. His opposition to blanket rezoning and focus on practical transit solutions may appeal to residents who prioritize stability over rapid transformation.

For students in Ward 7, Wong’s attention to affordable housing, late-night transit and entry-level employment opportunities touches on key issues shaping campus life.

While his alignment with a municipal party introduces questions about independence in decision-making, Wong’s long record in public service and focus on actionable governance suggest a candidate intent on delivering consistency and credibility to the ward he already knows well.

To vote in Calgary’s municipal election, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Calgary on election day.

On Oct. 20, voters can cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor, as well as the councillor and school board trustee representing their ward.

For information on where to vote and how to get involved, visit www.electionscalgary.ca.