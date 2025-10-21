A letter to dejected upper-year students

By Hailey Schopper, October 20 2025—

Dear upper-year students,

If you are anything like me, the start of the semester can be difficult as you move through your degree. The first week is both exciting and scary because you realize you have reached the beginning of the end.

For me, this realization was even scarier when I came to the conclusion that I no longer enjoyed my degree, and I could not remember the last time I did. It was scary, and also sad, to realize that I have spent all this time working towards something I do not love.

But after some reflection — and conversations with friends and family — I have realized that it will be okay even though right now it does not always feel like it.

If you feel like you are falling behind

My first realization of my displeasure with my degree was that I felt like I was falling behind when I saw other people starting jobs in their fields. But in reality, everyone is on their own journey and no two timelines look exactly the same. It’s easy to compare yourself to your peers or to those you see on social media, but the truth is that no one really knows what they’re doing. We are all just trying to get through life in the way that works for us, so while you may wish you were farther along with your goals, that does not mean you are falling behind.

If you feel like it is too late to get involved

By the time you reach your upper years, fatigue and loneliness can start to feel crippling. But even though it may seem like every campus involvement opportunity is geared towards first-year students, you can take that step too!

If you haven’t joined a club yet, but want to, go for it! Clubs are a great way to get involved on campus, take your mind off school and make new friends. While it may seem that joining a club is something you have to do early in your degree, that is just not true. If something stands out to you, even something you’ve never explored, go join in — it may be the best thing you could do for yourself and your mental health.

If you feel unhappy with your degree

It feels like I blinked and now I’m in my fourth year preparing for what comes after graduation with a major I do not love. This is a realization common for any university student who’s realized that writing papers and doing research only really prepares you for a career in academia, but for those of us who realize we don’t want to pursue even our general fields after graduation, it can be particularly crushing.

However, after freaking out about this for far too long, I’ve realized that my whole future does not have to revolve around my major. I recommend anyone feeling unhappy in their degree to join a club, start volunteering or find other on- or off- campus opportunities in a field you enjoy.

Now is the time to learn what you are passionate about so you can take it with you after graduation. Even if you don’t care for your degree, it is an accolade that nobody can take away from you, and can help with your career advancement in any number of ways.

If you are wishing for the end

While it is tempting to wish for graduation and the end of assignments, readings and tests, university can be so much more than that if you let it. There is so much freedom in university that does not exist in the same way when you join the workforce, so use this time to your advantage. While school can be extremely busy, this is the time to try new things, meet new people and get involved. I think we can look forward to the end and to new beginnings while also making every present moment count.

I felt, and still feel, lost in my degree and unsure about my future, but I’ve realized that I have to work with what I have and make the most of my last year here at university because despite everything, I know one day I’ll wish I was back here. While I’m not fully satisfied, and I’m still scared about what the future holds, I do not want that to hold me back this year.

So from one scared upper-year student to another: join the club, try the hard thing, make plans with your friends, take the risk, meet new people…

I would hate for us to look back wishing we used the time we had differently, so don’t.