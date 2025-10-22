UCalgary offers free flu shots for students on campus

By Holly Anghel, October 21 2025—

From Oct. 20–24, the MacEwan Student Centre South Courtyard will host a daily walk-in flu shot clinic, open from 9 am until 3 pm.

The initiative aims to make flu vaccinations more accessible to students ahead of the colder months. According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), the annual flu shot helps reduce the spread of influenza and protects those who are at higher risk of complications.

The AHS Influenza vaccination information sheet notes that influenza and pneumonia together rank among the top 10 leading causes of death in Canada. Alberta reported 237 deaths during the 2024-2025 flu season, compared to 20 deaths during the 2021-2022 season.

Vaccination rates in Alberta have steadily declined since 2020, dropping from 37 per cent immunized during the 2020-2021 flu season to 21 per cent in 2024-2025.

If you’re nervous about needles, AHS has developed a Commitment to Comfort plan to help make your vaccination experience more positive. The plan encourages individuals to prepare by identifying what makes them feel safe — such as bringing a friend, sitting comfortably, or using distractions like music or deep breathing.

After receiving your vaccination, AHS recommends focusing on what went well. Highlighting one or two friendly aspects can reinforce a sense of control and make future vaccinations easier.

Flu season in Alberta typically runs from late October through April, and AHS recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older.

The on-campus flu clinic makes vaccination a simple part of student life, with no travel, no cost, and no appointment necessary. By getting vaccinated, students can help reduce the spread of illness on campus and contribute to a healthier University environment this flu season.

To book an appointment, register for a barcode here and present in to the clinic when you arrive. Walk-in is also available. Students attending the clinic are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card.

Learn more here.