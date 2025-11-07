UCalgary’s introduction to innovation in nursing through the HIVE Initiative

By Hannah Caparino, November 7 2025—

The University of Calgary recently implemented a new program that has the potential to transform the way nursing is approached through the UCalgary Nursing Health Systems Transformation Initiative (HIVE). The manager of HIVE, Suzanna Crawford, spoke with the Gauntlet about the HIVE initiative and how it has a practical impact on the health system.

“The HIVE initiative was created by the Faculty of Nursing because we want to see nurses more involved in the decision making processes that involve them and the patients that they care for.” said Crawford.

The initiative primarily relies on the problems and feedback that is found on the frontline. The goal is to make changes to the policies and procedures that can improve the lives of both the nurses and patients involved.

The innovation and research creates a connection between practical applications to create solutions. Safety for those under a nurse’s care are the aspects that shaped the initiative, and how change can be implemented over time as the problems are pinpointed by students who will be the future of healthcare and leaders in care centres.

“What we’re doing is we’re creating the health leaders for tomorrow, and so we want these nurses to have knowledge, expertise of body systems, and promoting quality care for patients,” said Crawford. “But when there’s a challenge that comes in […] it’s very important to have those nurses to be leaders. Often we’re acting in our main role as nurses is to advocate for patients.”

Crawford emphasized how the HIVE program can include the input from those who aren’t part of the nursing program at U of C. One of the primary events that is held by the initiative is “Dialogue to Design” where the dialogue between community members and healthcare workers can identify challenges and implement solutions. Healthcare workers and nurses are able to use their first-hand experience to design a solution.

“We start ideating different solutions with that kind of transdisciplinary, diverse lens to try to think of ways that we might actually come about solving some of those challenges,” said Crawford.

To put these in designs and solutions to practice, Crawford explores how those involved in the initiative engaged with the community to fundraise for the Kidney Foundation. The example of how everyone had mobilized to understand the research done by those who are afflicted and what their experiences were to better inform the general public.

Other events that took place also included looking at how to access health care in rural areas like in Bragg Creek and the beginning of their “Social Impact Starter Series” which focuses on building soft skills that can transfer to networking and research. The nursing program’s curriculum had begun to reflect the innovative and entrepreneurial aspects, focusing on the transformation of systems. It allows for nursing students to act as a caretaker, innovator, and decision-maker in the health system.

For HIVE, Crawford wants to break down barriers beyond nursing and wants to create transdisciplinary connections.

“We want to work with other professionals and whether that’s like biomedical engineering, could be with medicine, it could be with other healthcare providers or people outside of that realm. We want to build these strong collaborations so that we can fully understand challenges, work together to create sustainable solutions, and we think to get there, we need the diversity of lenses,” said Crawford.

Information about the HIVE Initiative can be found on their website.