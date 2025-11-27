The power of primatology at U of C 

By Felicity Fox, November 27 2025—

“A mecca of primatology” is how Dr. Stephanie Fox describes the University of Calgary. This might come as a surprise to you as Alberta isn’t a place that non-human primates call their home, but U of C has a program so strong that Jane Goodall was enticed to visit. Dr. Hugh Notman and Fox can attest to this strength as they both received higher education here at the U of C. While they are now affiliated with other universities, they are both currently adjunct professors at U of C to show their support for the program they love.

Dr. Jane Goodall is renowned for her studies of chimpanzees and was an exceptional trailblazer for women in science. Her passing on Oct. 1 was a great loss for biological anthropologists everywhere, but she reached many with her influence. Goodall studied chimps for 65 years in Tanzania, making the groundbreaking discovery of chimpanzee tool use and linking us homo-sapiens further to the ancestors of our genus. She started multiple foundations in support of primate research, also writing many books for children and adults alike to educate the world about chimpanzees. In all, she lived her life as an activist for these intelligent animals.

“Anybody in primatology has been inspired by Jane Goodall,” said Fox.

Jane Goodall forever changed the way that we now perceive primates. Today, scientists view them as individuals with complex emotions and personalities and Goodall was one of the greatest contributors to that, through her approach and the way she inspired others.

Goodall’s prominence in the world of primates also gave way to her being an inspiration for many generations of women in science. Fox notes that having her as an early role model is likely a main reason for the amount of strong women in the field. Many now see primatology as a “matriline” as put by Notman.

But what is so attractive about studying primatology at U of C?

Both Notman and Fox agree that it is the community. The professors are inspirational, the mentorship, exceptional and the opportunity to pursue high quality research is available. The South Africa field school is also a credit to the university. Run by Dr. Pavelka and Notman, it is the only field school in the country for primatology and is overflowed by applications each year it is offered, making the program truly unmatched.

The introductory biological anthropology classes offered at our institution are engaging, with knowledgeable and passionate professors. If you’re looking to explore and learn more about the animals that are so like us, then the U of C is the place to be!