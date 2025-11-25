How UCalgary Active Living supported youth during the teachers’ strike

By Eda Kamal, November 25 2025—

During the Alberta teachers’ strike that began on Oct. 6, the University of Calgary’s Active Living program offered a “Camp Sampler” for school-aged children affected by the strike. In an interview with the Gauntlet, Youth Programs manager Logan Jones detailed the structure and intentions of the program.

Staff at the university, including casual, full-time, part-time and everyone in between, were notified of the existence of the Camp Sampler via email.

Although only UCalgary staff were directly notified of the program via email, details of the program were available to the general public online at the Active Living website.

“It’s available to anyone. However, we only notify the staff via a Marketo E-Blast when the camps are opening. We just send out the email blast to staff, and then anyone is welcome to register,” said Jones.

Registration ran on a weekly basis, and spots filled up quickly due to the high demand for childcare during parents’ work hours.

As for the content of the camps themselves, Jones discussed the variety of activities and opportunities available.

“It is a little bit of everything in the camp, so it gives everyone a little bit of a sample of the different opportunities that exist. They’ll go swimming, bouldering, they’ll do some STEM work. Some of the Engineering programs get pulled in; they’ll do some arts and crafts. It gives a little taste of what a variety of the different camps do across campus,” said Jones.

UCalgary Active Living offers more specific and comprehensive Summer Camps each year, from Mini University to Dinos Sports Camps.

When asked about the educational components of the Camp Sampler, Jones was careful to specify that the program was not to be considered a stand-in for real classroom interactions.

“Instead of going to gym class, you’re canoeing on a lake. Instead of going to science class, you’re doing a science experiment, for example. I wouldn’t say it would replace any of the existing Alberta curriculum… we’re not trying to achieve the same objectives that teachers in schools are trying to achieve, but we’re trying to give opportunities for kids to have fun, to learn and to grow”, he said.

As for children’s socialization and separation from the familiarity of their classroom peers, Jones said, “Kids are wanting to get out and have fun and interact… a lot of the kids have been in our programs before, which is fantastic. Some are brand new, so they get to experience that new environment where they’re working together to achieve goals and just have a good time”.

As a final reminder to parents impacted by the strike, Jones offered a reminder of support to parents and all those affected by the strike. “Just know that the U of C is striving to do everything we can to support the campus, university, and community, and to support parents and kids and keep people doing the things that they love to do,” he said.

The Alberta Teachers’ strike ended on Oct. 29th, 2025, following the passing of Bill 2. The Camp Sampler has since ceased operations, as children return to classes and continue with their normal learning. Eligible parents throughout the province received payments of $30 per striking day for children 12 and under.