Myke Atkinson: The new face of Ward 7

Myke Atkinson is the new councillor-elect for Ward 7. This means good things for the future of Calgary progressive politics.

A long-time Ward 7 resident, non-party affiliated progressive politician, University of Calgary alumnus, husband, girl-dad to three, and — based on his social media presence — an enthusiast of tasteful yet fun button-down dress shirts. Meet Ward 7’s new councillor-elect: Myke Atkinson.

On Oct. 20, residents of the very ward this campus calls home rallied behind him, propelling the independent candidate to victory with 8,527 votes of support. But just who exactly is Myke Atkinson?

First and foremost, it seems, Atkinson is a resident who does not hesitate to express his love for the ward. His campaign speeches and website are riddled with his affection, with mottos like, “WARD 7 IS THE HEART OF CALGARY.”

Doesn’t that just make you feel all warm and fuzzy?

As a political science student, resident of Ward 7 and relatively new kid to the city, I see Myke Atkinson’s election as unequivocally positive. His election is a choice that highlights Ward 7’s determination to stand for progress and to hold representatives accountable to the people they serve and act for — us!

There were six councillor candidates in the race this year, featuring a nice, even split between party-affiliated contenders and independents. For the first time in years, candidates were permitted to run under party banners — a notable shift in Calgary’s municipal politics — but the shift was not the most interesting part of this particular race. My real fascination (aside from decoding what each candidate’s choice of water bottle at the formal debate said about them) was that this race was NOT an open one. 2021 councillor-elect Terry Wong ran as an incumbent this year under the banner of the Communities First Party, and, if there’s one thing I remember from my city-government class, it’s that the incumbent success rate in Calgary is notably high. Terry Wong was not a particularly hated candidate — in fact, early polling had him at the front of the pack by a vast majority just five weeks before election night — so what does it say about this race that we chose differently from what was expected? What does this pivot from conservative incumbent to progressive newcomer independent say about the future of Calgary politics?

Why did Ward 7 choose Myke Atkinson?

Atkinson platformed on a multitude of issues. His priorities included reinvestment in inner-city communities, providing safe mobility for all, tackling housing affordability, bringing “life back” to Calgary’s downtown, reducing poverty, improving equity and strengthening environmental protections through urban sustainability. Each priority on his campaign website was accompanied by in-depth and diverse plans.

For example, under “Reinvestment In Inner City Communities,” Atkinson proposed preserving, maintaining and building parks, community centres and recreational facilities. He also spoke of rewilding: expanding the urban tree canopy in Calgary. Under “Provide Safe Mobility For Everyone,” a hefty and honourable task, he emphasized the importance of traffic calming measures and advocated for fare-free transit for all youth.

If you took a peek at Terry Wong’s campaign website, you would find both overlap and divergence. Wong placed similar emphasis on small-scale community improvements and affordability, but leaned his focus more on public safety, taxes and parking for residents. There was little to be found concerning environmental issues, poverty reduction or public transportation.

When comparing and contrasting Atkinson with his predecessor, I find it helpful to revisit the political climate of Calgary’s last municipal election in 2021. Terry Wong was elected when polling saw Ward 7 concerned most with issues such as the reallocation of police funding to mental health, the mask bylaw, the green line, residential speed limits and water fluoridation. Clearly, these issues are a reflection of a different time: this was a period defined by uncertainty about and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

I didn’t get to experience this version of Calgary — I was holed up on Prince Edward Island — but my brother and his partner were here. They tell me that, much like many other Canadian cities, Calgary was attempting to emerge from the pandemic’s economic and social disruption. Wong’s focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility, and steady governance reflected what residents needed at the time: reassurance and order in a moment of uncertainty.

Four years later, however, the political landscape looks vastly different. The Ward 7 vote this year reflects a shift in priorities. Statistically, youth voters across Canada tend to support progressive candidates, and this ward is home to a large population of students and young professionals, with the majority between the ages of 20 and 34. Atkinson’s campaign — built around environmental sustainability, fare-free transit for youth, urban revitalization and equitable access to public spaces, directly addressed issues that affect younger constituents. His vision resonated with those who are increasingly dissatisfied with conservative governance, like myself. It is clear that the majority of our ward is eager to see policy reflecting inclusivity, sustainability and long-term social investment.

This shift toward progressive politics has not occurred in isolation. Just this week, students across Alberta showcased their concern and political awareness on a very public stage. Youth-led demonstrators marched all over the province in support of their teachers. Calls were made for fair pay, appropriate class sizes and a voice for educators. Young people are not apathetic or disengaged; they are watching, organizing and participating.

This is the kind of civil engagement that induces in me an expansive, glistening sort of hope. The students’ message to the UCP government is clear: we’re paying attention, and soon, we’ll be voting.

Myke Atkinson’s victory feels like further proof of that momentum. It’s not just a shift in leadership, but a shift in energy. Ward 7’s choice suggests a community ready to embrace progress, accountability and the fresh perspectives that come when youth begin to see their power… and when youth begin to use it.