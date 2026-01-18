SLC discusses tuition and parking costs in Board of Governors and Senate post-meeting reports

By Elaine Liang, January 18 2026—

Students-At-Large representatives Lujaina Eldelebshany, Laiba Nasir and Amber Quo met with the Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) on Jan. 13 to provide post-meeting reports from the Board of Governors meeting on Dec. 12 and the Senate meeting on Dec. 3.

Board of Governors Student-At-Large Representative Eldelebshany opened the meeting with the Board of Governors Post Meeting Report. At this meeting, the Board of Governors discussed the tuition and fees proposal for the 2026-27 academic year.

“The concerns that were brought up…captured the student concerns about quality of education, writing costs and pushback on some of those changes that Senate proposed during the meeting,” Eldelebshany said. “As a university recently declared a top five research university and chasing the ‘Canada’s Entrepreneurial University’ name, there’s a lot of costs for equipment upkeep and research facilities that this funding also helps support, which comes back to students,” Eldelebshany said.

Parking costs will be increasing.

“For parking, which I know is a huge issue for a lot of students, different lots will increase at different rate percentages and with the different package options for locations,” Eldelebshany stated. “Staff and student rates will be increasing between 4 to around 8.8 per cent.”

During the question period, Vice President Academic Gabriela Dziegielewska asked about the vote results in the 2026-27 tuition increase proposal. Eldelebshany abstained from answering.

“I am representing students, but also looking out for the best interests of the university as a whole,” said Eldelebshany.

Student-At-Large Senate Representatives Laiba Nasir and Amber Quo then reported on the post-meeting notes from the Senate.

“We talked quite a bit about where the Senate fits into the University of Calgary. That’s something that’s been consistently unclear, especially within the student population,” Nasir said.

According to the university’s website, the Senate connects the University with the wider community.

“Its purpose is to represent the public interest, promote the university on local, national and international levels, influence decision makers, foster student interests and promote and recognize excellence.”

The focus of the Senate meeting was on ensuring that its activities align with the university’s priorities and future goals.

“All the Senate activities align with things like increased taxes and being future focussed, harnessing the power of research, locating community centres and what they do and making the process clearer, simpler and better,” said Nasir.

The Senate also discussed creating an advocacy subcommittee.

“This was highly questioned by Amber and I both because what that advocacy looks like was unclear, where that advocacy was going to be was unclear, who we’re advocating for was unclear and what we’re advocating for was unclear,” Nasir stated.

Agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings, can be found on the SU website.