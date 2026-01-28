SLC approves support for Mac Hall expansion and Review Board and Tribunal reappointments

By Elaine Liang, January 28 2026—

On Jan. 20, the Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) discussed and voted upon the approval of the reappointments of the Review Board and Tribunal Members, and whether SLC will take a supportive stance on the Mac Hall expansion referendum to be held during the 2026 Students’ Union (SU) General Election.

“The Review Board and Tribunal exists outside of SLC. They are a third party to the organization and they are tasked with hearing the appeals of SU decisions, union bylaw or union policy interpretations,” said President Naomie Bakana. “Each of the members on the Tribunal serve a two-year term before they have to come back for reappointment. Reappointment will ensure that these committees are well-equipped to review appeals, should any emerge after the 2026 General Election.”

“The Review Board and Tribunal operate at an arm’s length from the Students’ Legislative Council to ensure fairness and reduce real or perceived biases,” Bakana said in a post-meeting statement.

If approved, the reappointed candidates — Ted Coderre and Chadwick Newcombe as Review Board Members, Douglas Yoshida as a Tribunal Member, and Chad Conrad as Tribunal Chair — would begin their terms on Feb. 15.

Following discussion, the Council unanimously voted in favour of the reappointments of the candidates for the Review Board and Tribunal.

The next discussion item was on whether SLC would remain neutral or officially support the “yes” side of the Mac Hall expansion referendum to be held during the 2026 General Election.

“The Students’ Union as a whole will have to remain neutral when it comes to posting on social media because the whole point of the Students’ Union is to be a source of information as we are running the referendum,” said Bakana. “Should SLC decide to take a ‘yes’ vote, councillors will have the opportunity to push the ‘yes’ side as well,” Bakana stated.

Faculty of Engineering Representative Emmanuel Fasesan asked about how marketing materials might look if councillors took an official ‘yes’ stance.

“In terms of the SU as a whole, the marketing material will be neutral but when it comes to councillors who are wanting to post about it on their faculty-specific Instagram accounts, marketing materials are up to those individual councillors,” replied Bakana.

“Supporting a ‘yes’ side shows that unity within the Students’ Union, that the Students’ Legislative Council believes that this is a good choice for the organization and for future students, that we’ve listened to the feedback that was received in the survey, and also gives more opportunity for councillors to have full conversations with constituents who might be a little bit unsure,” Bakana stated in response to several clarifying questions from councillors.

After discussion, the resolution was voted upon. The majority of the council voted in favour of the resolution. SLC councillors can choose to support the ‘yes’ side of the referendum question or remain neutral for the redevelopment and expansion of Mac Hall.

For upcoming SLC meeting agendas, visit the SU website.