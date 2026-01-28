Three UCP fails that put Alberta’s future at risk

By Garima Chahal, January 28 2026—

Alberta’s government says it stands for freedom, choice and responsible leadership, yet its recent decisions paint a far different picture. From cracking down on school library books to silencing teachers’ labour rights and rejecting federal dental coverage, the UCP is increasingly governing through restriction rather than collaboration.

Book bans and the battle over ideas

The government’s proposed new standards for school libraries, set to take effect in 2026, would ban any books with “sexually explicit content.” At first glance, that sounds reasonable, but the guidelines, as reported by CBC and Global News, are so broadly worded that educators say they could sweep up hundreds of books, including those that explore gender identity, sexual orientation and racial justice.

Critics say the move will disproportionately target LGBTQ+ authors and stories that reflect the realities of students who often feel unseen in traditional curriculum. The Alberta Teachers’ Association and the Canadian School Libraries association have also both warned that vague language will lead to self-censorship among teachers and librarians.

For many, this isn’t just about a few controversial titles — it’s about whether public education remains a place for curiosity and critical thought, or becomes an arm for political messaging.

The Alberta government has since revised its school library policy, now banning only explicit visual depictions of sexual acts (images/illustrations) and not written descriptions, with a final implementation date of Jan. 5, 2026.

By stepping into library collections, the UCP risks eroding the trust of educators and undermining students’ ability to explore the world around them.

Alberta doesn’t need a culture war imported from south of the border; it needs a government that believes students can think for themselves.

Teachers’ strike and the notwithstanding clause

The Gauntlet has already released a detailed article about the teachers’ strike and what it was for, but that movement is now over after the provincial government enacted the notwithstanding clause to force teachers back to work and impose a four-year collective agreement. The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has since launched a legal challenge against this use of power.

When Alberta’s teachers voted overwhelmingly to strike this fall, it wasn’t just about wages, as many conservative voters thought it was. It was about growing class sizes, ludicrous workloads and years of underfunding. Instead of negotiating a fair settlement, the UCP government passed legislation forcing teachers back to work.

The government called it necessary to keep students in classrooms. but the message it sent was clear: teachers’ voices don’t matter to the UCP.

Students across the province walked out in solidarity with their teachers, many carrying handmade signs and calling for respect for public education. They understood what was at stake — not just a labour contract, but the principle that those who teach should have a say in how education is delivered.

Using the notwithstanding clause to impose a settlement sets a dangerous precedent. It signals a government willing to sidestep democratic norms rather than engage in genuine dialogue. The long-term damage to teacher morale and public trust will outlast any short-term political win.

Alberta’s classrooms thrive on collaboration, not coercion — something this government seems to have forgotten.

Pulling out of the Canadian Dental Care Plan

The federal Canadian Dental Care Plan was designed to help families without insurance access basic dental services, with 100 per cent of eligible oral health care service costs being covered for families earning less than $70,000 in adjusted family net income. The plan includes dental exams, x-rays, fillings, root canal, dentures, crowns, anesthesia and much more.

However, our UCP government has decided Albertans don’t need all that. “The new federal program is inferior, wasteful and infringes on provincial jurisdiction,” Premier Danielle Smith wrote in June 2024, despite the fact that approximately 20 per cent of Albertans have no dental insurance and 1 in 5 Albertans live with dental pain and other oral health problems.

This amounts to over a million people, including a disproportionate number of seniors (with 34 per cent of those listed aged 65 and older).

And the insane part is that Albertans do like the CDCP! 306,000 surveyed people in Alberta approved of the CDCP, and nearly 50,000 Albertans have already received care reimbursed through the plan. But despite this, Alberta announced it is going to opt out of the CDCP, claiming it could deliver its own, better program.

“Could” is a key word here, not “would” or “will.” The Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan (AHCIP) covers some oral surgeries in a hospital, but most routine care is not covered.

It seems like the sole purpose of withdrawing from this program is because it is a Liberal initiative, and Danielle Smith doesn’t want the Conservative stronghold in Alberta to take advantage of it and potentially change their vote. Except that decision straight-up denies thousands of low- and middle-income Albertans the healthcare that they need. For families struggling with the rising cost of living, dental care isn’t cosmetic — it’s essential health care. Poor oral health is linked to heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Denying access means more pain, more ER visits and greater costs down the line.

The move fits a broader UCP pattern: rejecting federal cooperation even when it benefits Albertans, all in the name of provincial autonomy. The result is predictable — slower implementation, more bureaucracy and less help for those who need it most.

Independence should never come at the cost of public health.

A pattern of power over people

Each of these decisions — the book ban, the teachers’ strike and the dental care withdrawal — exposes the same flaw in the UCP’s governance: a preference for control and ideology over listening and problem-solving.

Students, teachers and families have responded with frustration, protests and, increasingly, disillusionment. They see a government more interested in silencing civilians than supporting them; in fighting Ottawa rather than helping Albertans.

If the UCP truly believes in “freedom” and “choice,” it should start by trusting the people who live those values every day — the educators, parents and students shaping Alberta’s future.

Otherwise, they’re only worsening the plights of a struggling province.