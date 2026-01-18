Food insecurity and rising prices on campus

By Garima Chahal, January 18 2026—

Food insecurity isn’t just a distant issue — it’s happening here, in our own classrooms, as students skip meals to save money. To help, I’ve compiled where to find cheaper eats and food support services right on campus.

Between the increasing price of groceries, the rising cost of living, the time needed to shop, cook and pack meals, and the reality that cooking itself takes practice, it’s easy to see why many students turn to takeout, rely on an iced coffee for breakfast, or simply skip meals. If you’ve ever stood in the MacHall food court after a long day or between classes, stomach growling, realizing that even a basic meal now costs nearly $15, you’re not alone. For many students, eating on campus has quietly become a luxury. The rising cost of food both on and off campus has pushed more students toward skipping meals, rationing groceries or relying on instant noodles to get through the semester.

According to Statistics Canada, food prices have risen nearly 20 per cent since 2021, far outpacing increases in student wages, scholarships and financial aid. Rent, tuition and transportation costs have also all climbed, leaving little left over for meals.

The result? More students than ever are experiencing food insecurity — they don’t always know where their next meal will come from.

A 2021 report by Meal Exchange found that over 56 per cent of Canadian post-secondary students experience some level of food insecurity. At the University of Calgary, demand for the Students’ Union Food Bank continues to grow each year. Food insecurity doesn’t just mean hunger; it affects concentration, energy levels and mental health. When you’re worried about affording lunch, it’s much harder to focus on your next midterm or stay engaged in class discussions.

The reality is stark: here at UCalgary, the prices of familiar campus meals have quietly crept upward. What used to be a $7 lunch is now $10 or more, and even “budget” options have become less affordable. How can students succeed academically if they’re distracted by hunger or worried about their next meal?

While the university has made efforts to diversify its dining options, affordability remains a pressing concern. Still, it can be helpful to have an eating guide before you find yourself looking at a $20 lunch bill, so here are some of the most affordable food spots in MacHall and around campus, where you can still enjoy a satisfying meal without completely draining your bank account.

BakeChef

A longtime campus favourite, BakeChef has been serving up hearty Vietnamese subs for years. Their famous sub, once $8, now costs $10, but it’s still one of the best-value meals you can find. The baguette is long, packed with ingredients and keeps you full for hours. The veggie sub remains a standout at $8, offering fresh, flavourful fillings that won’t break the bank.

Beyond subs, BakeChef’s baked items are a hit: their chicken, hot dog rolls and veggie or cheese buns are all under $5. They also offer banana bread, cookies and muffins for around $3 to $4. It’s the perfect place to grab both lunch and a sweet treat after a long day of classes.

Canadian Pizza

If you’re in the mood for something simple and filling, Canadian Pizza might be the most budget-friendly option in MacHall. A slice costs $4.50, and it’s large enough to keep you satisfied. They also serve chicken nuggets, samosas and mozzarella sticks in the $4 to $7 range, making it a great choice for quick, cheap eats that don’t compromise on portion size.

Noodle & Grill Express

For under $10, Noodle & Grill Express delivers both flavour and quantity. Their Combo A — rice, noodles and one additional item — costs $9.50, and the portions are impressively generous. The salt and pepper fish is my favourite.

If you’re craving comfort food with variety, this is a solid deal.

Carl’s Jr.

While fast-food chains aren’t known for student-friendly prices, Carl’s Jr. offers a few decent-value options. A full combo (sandwich, side and drink) will run you up around $15 to $16, but a sandwich alone costs about $7.50, which is cheaper and arguably better than A&W’s options. Their poutine, now $6.29 (up from $5), is another solid pick if you’re after a hearty snack that can double as a meal.

OPA! of Greece

OPA! has always been a campus staple, though it hasn’t been immune to price hikes either. Their pita wraps have increased from $8 to nearly $10, and that’s just for the wrap — sides cost extra. That said, the flavour and freshness make it worth the splurge once in a while. For something lighter, the falafel bites ($5) are a tasty vegetarian option that won’t hurt your wallet.

Subway

For those who prefer customization, Subway remains one of the few places where you can still get a small sandwich for around $5. It’s reliable, relatively healthy and easy to grab between classes — though like everywhere else, prices here have also crept up in recent years.

The Den

The Den is arguably the most student-friendly spot on campus — not only for its atmosphere but also for its daily specials. On Tuesdays, poutine is 50 per cent off: a regular portion comes to about $5.50 and the buffalo chicken poutine is $9. On Thursdays, the special is $8 loaded fries topped with shaved shawarma chicken, pickled red onions, diced tomato, parsley and garlic sauce. Pair that with a $5 vodka slime or Long Island iced tea, and you’ve got a proper meal and drink for under $15.

The Den also offers the Students’ Union “Quality Meal” initiative, launched by former SU presidents Shazia Jinnah Morsette and Ermia Rezaei-Afsah. The meal — often called the “struggle meal” by students — features a daily vegan stew and two slices of bread for dipping, all in a 28oz takeout bowl. Gluten-free bread is available upon request. The portion isn’t huge, but for less than the price of a Starbucks coffee, it’s a healthy and accessible option that keeps students fed when budgets are tight.

Fighting food insecurity together

While cheap eats are helpful, they only go so far for students who are really and truly struggling to make ends meet. Thankfully, the university has introduced several food security initiatives to support students facing financial strain. The Students’ Union Food Bank, Community Pantry and the UCalgary Food Security webpage now list numerous resources for free or affordable meals and groceries, including $1 coffee and tea, low-cost produce boxes and cooking workshops that teach students how to stretch their food budget.

Food should never be a source of stress for students. Universities thrive when their students are well-fed, focused and healthy. While the options on campus are shrinking for those on tight budgets, there are still affordable spots that offer value and variety. Whether you’re grabbing a $5 poutine at The Den, a $9 combo at Noodle Express or a $4.50 slice at Canadian Pizza, remember that eating well doesn’t have to mean spending big.

Sometimes, the best campus meal is simply the one that keeps you going.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.