Federal government investment in national suicide hotline highlights importance of mental health services

By Eda Kamal, February 2 2026—

Canada’s Minister of Health, The Honourable Marjorie Michel, announced on Jan.16 that there will be up to $120.2 million invested over the next two years into 9-8-8, Canada’s national suicide hotline.

“Protecting the mental health and well-being of Canadians is a priority for our government as there is no health without mental health and when Canadians are feeling good, our country is stronger,” said Michel in a statement provided on the Government of Canada website.

As of Oct. 2025, 9-8-8 has responded to 737,658 calls and texts across the country. The three-digit line coordinated by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) offers text and phone services in both French and English, 24 hours a day, every day of the year for anyone in Canada.

Shannon Miedema, MP for Halifax, stated “…Across Canada, we’re seeing an increased need for mental health services and support. For nearly three years, 9-8-8 has met this need, providing free, 24/7 support for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Our government is proud to commit this new funding, ensuring the continued operations of this essential service.”

The investment signals that Canadians regularly utilize and benefit from mental health services. According to the 9-8-8 website, every day, 12 people in Canada die by suicide. For each person who dies, as many as 135 people can be affected by the loss.

There are many variations of mental health help available at the local, provincial and national level for students and other individuals who may be struggling or are concerned about a loved one. UCalgary Student Wellness Services (SWS) offers free and confidential counselling virtually and at the on-campus clinic in MacEwan Student Centre. Appointments can be booked through the SWS website.

The University of Calgary also offers peer support through many avenues, such as the Faith and Spirituality Centre, the Women’s Resource Centre, the UCalgary Recovery Community and the Q Centre. The Writing Symbols Lodge also offers wellness support for students who self-identify as Indigenous.

Distress Centre Calgary is a local help line that offers confidential support by trained volunteers through phone, text and live chat. Its counterpart Calgary ConnecTeen offers similar support offered by trained youth volunteers for teenagers.

Calgary Outlink is a nonprofit organization that provides phone, text, and live chat services supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, as well as in-person appointments.