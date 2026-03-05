SU general election: Board of Governors representative

Aitazaz Shah

Aitazaz Shah is a third-year Global Development Studies student, previously serving as a Faculty of Arts Representative and currently the President of the largest student campus organization on campus, the Muslim Student Association (MSA).

Shah runs uncontested in his campaign for Board of Governors (BOG) Student-at-Large Representative; however, his plans to campaign have not shifted or altered.

“I think there should be no time to lay off the gas pedal, regardless of if I’m uncontested or not. I think people should know who their governor is,” said Shah on his plans when he sat down with the Gauntlet to discuss his potential term.

In a time where students do not fully understand exactly the purpose of their BOG Student-at-Large representative, Shah discussed wanting to use panels, connections to faculty associations and social media to connect with students — to understand their needs and share what is going on in board meetings.

Shah emphasized the need to place the jargon-heavy language found in meeting minutes into plain language:

“A lot of these board meetings, it’s not in plain language. And so I want to translate these decisions that answer questions students […] actually ask: How does this affect me?” said Shah.

Shah explained that while previous representatives have taken on a more passive approach to the position, he wants to change that.

“I want to be speaking up. I want to be engaging with people who have the ability to create decisions that impact students,” said Shah. “Being more active is the most important thing that I think I’m going to be doing differently.”

Shah discussed his work previously in advocating for students in tuition consultations:

“I was part of these tuition and fees consultations in which we brought the tuition increase from the proposed six per cent to four per cent for international students, who faced the primary equivalent of the cost increases,” said Shah.

Shah wants to question the typical assumptions around these tuition increases, which have recently been increased for the sixth year in a row. In addition, Shah wants to push for clearer justifications regarding financial decisions the university makes.

It is hard to see precisely if he’ll be able to complete these tasks, as they do not seem for the faint of heart. These are tasks that even Shah’s predecessors found to be difficult, but one thing remains clear:

Shah is undeterred by these Herculean labours.

“That’s why I’m running. That’s why I’m not laying my foot off the gas pedal. Realistically, the work has just started,” said Shah.

Overall, Shah is an optimistic candidate: one who certainly wants to make a considerable impact, and who seems up to the task.