SU general election: Nursing representative

Natasha Tenor

Running uncontested in this year’s SU election for Nursing representative is second-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing student Natasha Tenor. As Tenor did not interview with the Gauntlet, here is what you can expect based on her platform.

As the current Vice President Events for the Undergraduate Nursing Society (UNS), Natasha promises to “build a community and advocate for the initiatives that matter most to you.”

One issue Tenor brings forth in her candidate profile is notice of clinical placement. Tenor says she will advocate for more advanced notice, though she does not give exact details on what these timelines may look like. She does not state whether she will advocate for university policies to shift to align with her vision, but emphasizes the importance of student preparedness and confidence in entering placements.

Natasha also plans to utilize her experience at the UNS to expand opportunities for Nursing students to gain practical experience and hands-on interactions. She says she will advocate for increased funding for these events, though she does not state whether she will seek it from the SU’s budget or the university itself. She names ASPIRE and Naloxone training as programs she’d like to continue funding, and as examples of the types of activities she would like to organize as a representative.

Another key issue Tenor addresses in her candidate profile is the need to advocate for “increased standardization for lab teachings and clinical skill assessment.” She states the importance of fair evaluation for Nursing students, minimizing uncertainty among students and “enhancing continuity of skills training.”

Tenor also states that she commits to hosting town halls open to students who wish to give feedback, as well as working closely with campus organizations and clubs to enhance the Nursing student experience. She lastly states her support for diversity and inclusion initiatives, undergraduate research opportunities and final-year students preparing for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX).

Overall, Natasha Tenor values opportunities for nursing students to get more practically involved in their degrees, with as many hands-on activities as possible — including classwork, practicums and extracurricular experiences. She advocates for making the Nursing student experience less strenuous and more streamlined via solutions that may involve overt negotiation with the university, especially for those initiatives that will require a budget.

While some of Tenor’s aspirations are idealistic, her prior experience in Nursing initiatives as well as her passion for improving the Nursing experience speaks to her ability to succeed in the position.