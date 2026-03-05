SU general election: VP External

Mahad Rzain

Mahad Rzain has represented Arts students over the past year and is now running uncontested for the Vice President External role with an ambitious platform. Rzain is currently a third-year Law and Society student with a Psychology minor and an embedded certificate in Leadership Studies. He hopes to expand his current work to target tuition, housing, student employment, and access to politics and mental health.

“I love representing students, so I was interested to represent them in a larger capacity and with a slightly different scope of issues that the Vice President External could address,” said Rzain in an interview with the Gauntlet.

As the Vice President of External Affairs in the Muslim Students’ Association (MSA), Rzain has experience interacting with external stakeholders such as politicians. He cites his leadership in organizing a mayoral panel in October 2025 that made politics more accessible for students.

“Students in general might have trouble accessing politics […] so bridging that gap and being that bridge between the university and external politicians is a niche that I hope to fulfill,” said Rzain.

When asked about his biggest accomplishment thus far as an Arts Representative, Rzain highlighted the guides set to be completed by the end of his term, including the On-Campus Resources Guide and the Multi-Year Degree Guide in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts Students’ Association (FASA).

Rzain also mentioned his student survey on PASS sessions and his efforts in hosting office hours.

A key component of Rzain’s platform is his advocacy to alleviate the burden of tuition. His platform outlines several strategies, including working with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) to push for an increase in Canada Student Grants to $5,000 per year, advocating for increased provincial government spending on post-secondary institutions and working toward zero-interest provincial student loans. In response to questions regarding the feasibility of these goals given the trajectory of the United Conservative Party (UCP), Rzain reaffirmed his stance:

“I do believe that it’s realistic,” said Rzain. “We see that there’s already federal student loans with zero-interest in place. […] We also have key reports and findings such as the Mintz report […] suggesting for more non-repayable grants and this kind of trajectory: more financial support for students that doesn’t burden them.”

“We shouldn’t be charging interest on our future generation — on the students — because they are an investment. Whatever [students] learn from university, they can put back into the province,” said Rzain.

When asked about how his campaign will address the Canada Student Grants drop from $4,200 per year to the 2016 levels of $3,000 after July 2026, Rzain explained why advocating for an increase to $5,000 remains critical:

“The situation currently, economically, is not the same at all as [in 2016], so we cannot have a decrease. If anything, we need an increase.”

Rzain noted his priorities will shift throughout the year, with time-sensitive issues like the federal grants cut receiving the most attention.

“The July 2026 upcoming time is cause for concern,” said Rzain. “I want to focus more on tuition […] and then, of course, at the same time in the middle, [work] on housing, mental health resources, employment and affordability.”

If elected, Rzain will begin advocating as soon as possible through meetings with stakeholders and all three levels of government — particularly the federal government in regards to tuition, and the provincial with zero-interest loans.

“I am hopeful that as of now, the climate is suitable to advocate for my platform points,” said Rzain.

Rzain concluded the interview by encouraging all students to vote, be aware of key issues and try their best to get involved in politics.

Overall, Rzain demonstrates a firm understanding of the VP External’s responsibilities, while his achievements as an Arts Representative and as MSA’s VP External Affairs demonstrate initiative in advocating for students. Rzain’s ability to channel his passion into concrete outcomes will be critical in fulfilling his ambitious promises and shaping the university experience for students.