The Weight of the Road

By Leigh Patrick, July 24 2026—

The morning air hangs heavy before the sun fully clears the horizon — a damp 20 degrees that smells of chain lubricant, warming asphalt and sweat. Before the opening remarks begin, the staging grounds are filled with the rhythm of the ride: the hard clack of cycling cleats on concrete and the buzzing click of gear shifters being checked.

More than 2,000 riders move toward the main stage in a wave of neon lycra. Thousands of handlebars overlap, frames entangling into a maze across the grounds. Fastened to seat posts, bright yellow flags catch the humid breeze — streaming behind riders undergoing active treatment and survivors.

A white bike stands, awaiting its tribute parade in honour of those who can no longer ride — acting as a stark reminder that behind every celebration of endurance is the memory of loss, and behind every finish line is someone who didn’t get to see it.

On July 18, as the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer gets under way, the idea of community becomes a living, breathing force at the starting line.

Record-Breaking Impact

This year’s events broke records for both registration and fundraising. More than 2,300 riders completed the route, raising upwards of $12.5 million for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. The cycling event is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The money raised provides immediate seed funding for regional research, bypassing the standard multi-year grant applications.

Outside of laboratory work, the funds support mobile breast screening units that travel to 127 communities across Alberta every year. The funds also build patient navigation support networks and directly subsidize travel costs for those undergoing treatment.

Over two days, cyclists ride up to 200 kilometres, depending on their chosen daily distance — a physical challenge made even more accessible through flexible distance options and the inclusion of e-bikes. Having raised a minimum of $2,500, participants don their matching team jerseys to take on the physical challenge together.

“There’s walks, and there’s runs, but we felt there was a need for a cycling event in this province,” said Wendy Beauchesne, chief executive officer of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Funding the Front Lines

An event with a corporate title sponsorship raises questions about whether it serves a community effort or a promotional exercise. In explaining the financial structure behind the Enbridge Tour for Cancer, Beauchesne helped dispel that concern.

She explained that the costs of staging the ride — the food, pit stops, medical teams and bike maintenance — are shouldered by corporate sponsors. That structure allows 100 per cent of the participant-raised funds to go directly to cancer research and patient care.

“It’s the corporate sponsorship that offsets the cost. So that means […] your money is going to those facing cancer,” Beauchesne said. “We are laser focused on impact here at the Alberta Cancer Foundation; you can draw a direct line of sight between this event and its impact.”

For many participating companies, financial backing extends beyond the tents and food to the course itself. The rider roster splits primarily into two groups: corporate teams and social teams.

On the corporate side, employees, executives and their family members go the distance in matching jerseys featuring the company logo.

For Max Chan, the senior vice-president at Enbridge and chair of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, the corporate presence isn’t about good PR — it’s about responsibility. While “writing a cheque is the easy part,” he notes that the corporate involvement only works when companies push beyond financial backing.

“This is what being part of the community looks like,” Chan said, pointing out the corporate employees volunteering at hydration stations at the finish line. “It’s not just about paying your taxes; it’s about being involved financially, supporting stuff like this. […] But then having your employees show up and volunteer, that’s the hard way.”

That spirit lives in the volunteers. They hand off wet ice-cold towels to press against sun-baked necks, pass sticky electrolyte drinks over handlebars and shout encouragement over the background pop music. They form the backbone of the weekend, taking on the unglamorous jobs such as changing trash bags and guiding traffic along the course.

Coming Together

Riding alongside the sea of corporate jerseys are teams formed by like-minded individuals who are united through a passion for the cause. Among these social teams is Colton’s Crusaders — the team comes together to raise money and ride for children diagnosed with cancer.

“The cycling community is a big wheel family. We all wear different jerseys, we’re all from different parts of life, but cancer is the equalizer, and the cycling community understands that — we’re just one big family,” said Lynn Fast, a rider who wears a bright pink jersey with Colton’s Crusaders in large print on the front.

That family dynamic is built long before ride day. It’s formed through the monotonous hum of stationary wheels, spinning out 100 kilometres a week behind fogged-up windows at the local gym on a cold January morning. It’s solidified across sweltering asphalt during frantic training rides leading up to July.

Community and dedication are at the heart of the event. Participants who show up, set anxieties aside and ride for the cause keep the event growing up year after year.

The Power of Movement

Events such as the Tour Alberta for Cancer motivate people to keep moving, but that movement carries a weight beyond physical fitness. For those undergoing treatment or supporting loved ones through diagnosis, getting on a bike offers a sense of agency when so much feels out of control.

The forward momentum of riding a bike also offers a reprieve for those who just need a way to disconnect from the stressors of the world and do something completely for themselves. Training for a greater cause permits people to exist for themselves for an hour or two a week.

Across 200 kilometres of open asphalt, the physical grind of the ride offers a therapeutic outlet — a space where fatigue, fear, grief and daily anxieties are channeled directly into the pedal. That physical exertion becomes a necessary release.

“You can be having the worst week; school sucks, life’s tough, you’ve got exams […] To just feel some energy, take your mind off some of the things that are stressing you out and just re-energize and relax a little bit,” Chan said.

The Great Equalizer

Nowhere is that momentum more striking than among the yellow-flag cyclists. Bright yellow fabric snaps in the wind as riders push through the dull ache in their legs. Whether a cyclist completed a round of chemotherapy just days prior or has lived in remission for a decade, they pedal onward under the summer sun — the living embodiment of why the tour exists.

On the open road, corporate logos, professional titles and daily anxieties fade into the background. Whether a rider is an executive, a student or a survivor currently in remission, the course treats every participant the same.

“Nothing is more inspiring than seeing a rider with a yellow flag — often someone who maybe had chemo a week ago — out here grinding it out with a smile on their face. You see them go by and think, ‘I have nothing to complain about’,” Chan said, who is a cancer survivor himself.



Fellow cancer survivor, Richard Webb shares that belief in movement, perspective and community.

“I think it’s important to work a little harder and struggle a little harder for people who go through a lot more in their cancer treatments. It’s good to bring a big community together to support something,” said Webb, who had just completed his 10th ride.

Athletic events like the Tour Alberta for Cancer raise funds and promote awareness for difficult journeys, but they also rewrite the narrative on how communities face illness. A diagnosis can strip away control, and stepping onto the pedals gives it back.

On the road, athletics serves as the ultimate equalizer — bringing together thousands of distinct lives under a shared summer sky to prove that no one has to ride alone.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation Website has information on how to donate and get involved in their fundraising efforts.