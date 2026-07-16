Calgary’s monthly match up: July edition

By Leigh Patrick, July 16, 2026—

With the summer’s largest event closed, the city settles into the predictable rhythms of coffee and meetings, weekends spent on the Bow and evenings enjoyed on 17th Avenue patios. As the adrenaline clears and midsummer heat beats the pavement, the days blur together. It becomes easy to waste away in a puddle of sweat while considering how to spend what remains of the season.

Yet the city keeps moving. Even in the heavy air, there are distinct incentives to leave the house for the court, the track or the river. Whether citizens are looking to sit on sticky plastic seats with an icy lemonade as the Wild FC hustles across the field, or lace up their running shoes and hit the trails, there is a way for everyone to indulge in athletics.

For the Athletic Watcher

With the Men’s World Cup final just around the corner, local soccer culture is hitting a midsummer peak. Even though Canada was knocked out in the Round of 16, the momentum hasn’t stalled. Stephen Avenue is hosting a free outdoor viewing event on July 19 for fans looking to catch the final drama collectively.

Back at home, the Calgary Wild FC are navigating their sophomore season under a bright new spotlight. The club recently appointed Leah Blayney, a highly decorated former Australian international player who recently served as an assistant head coach for the Japan national team. Blayney inherits a hungry squad looking to rewrite their summer narrative. The Wild FC will host two crucial home games at McMahon Stadium this month:

July 17 at 7 p.m Wild FC vs. Roses de Montréal FC. The Wild hunt for their first win against the Roses, who have previously handed them a string of heartbreaking losses and frustrating ties this season.

July 22 at 7 p.m. Wild FC vs. Ottawa Rapids FC. Having dropped their last two matches to the Rapids, the Wild will need to find their clinical edge to spark a late-season comeback.

Tickets to either match can be purchased here for as little as $30.

Meanwhile, on Calgary’s men’s professional side, the Cavalry FC currently sit in a commanding second place in the Canadian Premier League. The team will also return to the field for a pair of home games this July at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows:

July 18 at 1 p.m. Cavalry FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: An emotional matchup against hometown hero and former Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Caducci, a mainstay from the club’s 2019 inaugural season until his departure at the end of last season. The Cavalry will look to replicate their June victory against the Wanderers on this same pitch.

July 28 at 7 p.m. Calvary FC vs. Supra du Québec: This will be a massive midsummer clash that promises to be just as wicked as their last meeting, which was a bloodbath that resulted in seven yellow cards and a red card.

Tickets for both matches, starting at $25, can be found here.

For fans looking to escape the outdoor humidity for an evening of fast-paced basketball, the indoor court at the WinSport Event Centre offers the perfect air-conditioned refuge. Currently sitting at an unfortunate fifth place in the Western Conference, the Calgary Surge face a do-or-die July home stand to force their way into the postseason:

July 17 at 7:30 p.m. Surge vs. the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The Surge face a monumental challenge as they host the Western Conference leaders and their explosive offence.

July 19 at 4 p.m. vs. the Saskatoon Mamba. After dropping two close matchups to Saskatoon earlier this summer, the Surge are hunting for a critical redemption against the third-place Mamba.

July 21 at 7:30 p.m the Surge. vs. the Vancouver Bandits. Having beaten the Bandits at the “Surge 2 Stampede” marquee game on July 9, the Surge will fight to keep their winning momentum.

Tickets for each game can be purchased here.

For the Athletic Enjoyer

While the midsummer heat has not slowed professional athletes, it has not paused the local sporting events open to any Calgarian looking to test their athletic prowess. The city offers a wide range of events for amateur athletes looking to connect both socially and competitively.

July 24, the Calgary Sports and Social Club (CSSC) is hosting a drop-in beach volleyball day at the Marda Loop C.A. (3130 16th St. S.W.). Students play for free with a valid student ID and by filling out this form before the day.

July 25 CSSC Pickleball Tournament: From beginners to seasoned paddlers, the CSSC is hosting a full day of recreational doubles pickleball games at the Foothills Athletic Park. Registration as an individual is $65, and a team is $130. Registration is available on the CSSC website.

Throughout the summer, the Calgary Lawn Bowling Club offers several different leagues ranging from Social to Pride to Friday night singles. Each league offers distinct levels of competition, and multiple leagues offer the option to drop in for $25 to see if playing the sport suits them.

On Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m., Run Calgary hosts free five-kilometres lunch runs led by local running coaches, starting at the Ampersand. For those looking to lace up their shoes and get in the steps, this is a great opportunity to network and work out at the same time. No registration required, just show up and run!

The City of Calgary Recreation Centres host a variety of drop-in activities throughout the summer, ranging from swim days to workout classes. Schedules are available on their website.

Sweating through the midsummer lull doesn’t mean having to stay glued to the air conditioner. Whether the choice is to scream from the stands at McMahon Stadium or spread out on the bowling greens, Calgary’s sports scene offers the perfect escape from the July heat. Step away from the television, dive into the community and chase that summer adrenaline rush.