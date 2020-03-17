U of C COVID-19 developments: March 17

By Kristy Koehler, March 17 2020—

The University of Calgary cancelled classes for Monday, March 16 citing a need to evaluate the ever-developing and escalating response by the Alberta Government.

With the government announcing the closure of K-12 schools and daycares, university president Ed McCauley thought it prudent to give staff and faculty a chance to adjust to this new development. He also assured the campus community that the university “will not financially disadvantage any employee for having to stay home to address these new public health orders” and that a solution would be worked out to address the challenges.

A case of COVID-19 was reported among the U of C community. The individual had not been on campus since March 9 and, while the risk to the campus still remains relatively low, McCauley said that the university would “accelerate the transfer of student services to alternate delivery.”



Classes:

Alternate delivery of courses began Tuesday, March 17. Professors should have already been in contact with their students and a revised course outline will be provided by March 20.

Current regulations are still in place regarding withdrawals. The last date to withdraw from a winter semester course is Wednesday, April 15. There will be no tuition refunds.

There should be no delays in awarding of degrees as a result of the move to online delivery. No decisions have yet been made regarding the status of June convocation ceremonies.

No decisions have been made on Spring and Summer semester courses.



Active-Living:

All current Active Living and Outdoor Centre programs have been cancelled and recreation facilities on campus are closed.



Libraries and computer labs:

All libraries on campus are open but use is restricted to post-secondary students, faculty and staff. Furniture has been rearranged to ensure social distancing is being adhered to and hand wipes are available at library service desks to sanitize stations.



Computer labs on campus remain open.



Academic Advising:

All in-person advising at the Arts Students’ Centre has been suspended. Registration dates are rapidly approaching for new and continuing students but the program advising team is available by email.

Registration questions can be directed to artsads@ucalgary.ca.

The Faculty of Science has also moved to offering remote advising. Appointments that are already booked will be converted to remote appointments. Information is available online.

Career Services:



Career advising appointments are being offered online through Zoom or by telephone. Appointments can be booked online.

Department Closures:

The administrative offices of the Department of Philosophy will be closed until further notice. Staff are working remotely and can be contacted by email. The general email for the department is phildept@ucalgary.ca.

Students’ Union Clubs:

All Club booking for MacHall spaces will be cancelled until further notice. Clubs with events booked in university spaces or in off-campus spaces are being encouraged to review the Alberta Health guidelines for gatherings, available online.

The Clubs Office will not be processing any requests until further notice, including approvals of new events or funding requests, pop or display case requests. The SU Clubs space is closed for meetings and gatherings.

SU Services:

The Volunteer Tax Program is not accepting new clients, however taxes currently submitted to the program will be completed. Current clients will receive an email outlining next steps.

MacHall remains open. Seating in the food court is limited to comply with social distancing recommendations. The Stor is open until 7:00 p.m., but the Den & Black Lounge are now closed until further notice.

All SU events including Bermuda Shorts Day (BSD) are cancelled for the remainder of the semester.

U of C has a COVID-19 website with more information.

Information from Alberta Health Services can also be found online.

