SU By-Elections 2024: Who’s running and what you need to know

By Vama Saini, Daman Singh and Nazeefa Ahmed, October 6 2024—

The University of Calgary’s Students’ Union (SU) is holding a by-election from Oct. 8-10 to fill vacant Student Legislative Council (SLC) positions and vote on changes to the SU fee structure.

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Werklund School of Education candidates running this elections are filling positions that were left vacant in the general election this past March.

Undergraduate students at the U of C in these faculties should vote in these elections to ensure the elected candidates best represent the student body. Every year, the Gauntlet releases a by-elections supplement to summarize candidate platforms and share our thoughts on the feasibility of platform points. We also provide our thoughts on the referendum this year, which proposes to make some changes to the SU general fee.

Below you’ll find the links to the corresponding article for each available position. More information on the candidates can be found on the SU’s website.

Online voting will take place from Oct. 8-10 through the Student Centre on students’ my.ucalgary.ca. Voting will open at 9 a.m. on the 8th and closes at 4 p.m. on the 10th. Voting is only open for undergraduate students who are enrolled in the Fall 2024 semester and are registered in the following faculties: Veterinary Medicine and the School of Education. However, all students enrolled in the Fall 2024 semester can vote on the referendum.

SU By-Elections 2024 — Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Representative

SU By-Elections 2024 — Werklund School of Education Representative

OPINION — The 2024 SU Referendum: What’s at stake and why it matters

– Nazeefa Ahmed, Editor-in-Chief