All SU events, including BSD, cancelled

By Nikayla Goddard, March 19 2020—

In the wake of COVD-19, events around the city have been cancelled or postponed, as well as all University of Calgary Students’ Union Club events. This includes all SU Clubs bookings, Wellness Wednesdays and Fitness in the Space, the SU Teaching Excellence Awards, the Club Awards Banquet and Bermuda Shorts Day (BSD).

SU President Jessica Revington sent an email detailing this information, adding that “None of these decisions were made lightly. We know that avoiding large gatherings is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect one another.”

They will still be selecting and announcing winners for the SU Teaching Excellence Awards and the Club Awards, there just won’t be a physical awards ceremony and banquet.

For SU Clubs, club spaces and club lockers close from access as of March 23 at 4:30 p.m., and if possible, clubs should strive to clear out their lockers by then, otherwise booking appointments will be required to access lockers until another clean out date is set.

While spaces and events are shutting down, MacHall is still remaining open, just with reduced seating to reflect a smaller capacity. The Stor is also still open until 7 p.m., while the Den and Black Lounge are shut down indefinitely.

Revington ended the email by saying we should follow Mayor Nenshi’s slogan during this time: “Clean hands. Clear heads. Open hearts.

“I promise you that we will get through this together.”

