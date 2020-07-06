Webinar seeks solutions to tackling COVID-19 in continuing care

By Enobong Ukpong and Nikayla Goddard, July 6 2020—

On July 7, a webinar will be held to discuss the challenges of dealing with COVID-19 in continuing care facilities. It’s a true meeting of the minds, with healthcare providers, entrepreneurs and others from inside and out of the industry discussing solutions to our current healthcare problems.

What’s unique about this webinar is that it’s a reverse trade show. A spin on the traditional trade show format, healthcare providers will give presentations on the challenges facing healthcare in continuing care facilities, and then afterwards discuss solutions with attendees. It presents valuable opportunities to network with entrepreneurs and fellow healthcare providers.

The emphasis of this webinar will be on technology-based solutions that can be used to aid communication, prevent infection and enhance overall well-being in order to “help continuing care facilities prepare for the expected next wave of COVID-19 and other potential future outbreaks.” This includes looking for technology-based solutions that address communicating with staff and contact tracing, enhancing staff and resident well-being and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) education and reinforcement.

The event is to happen in three parts, consisting of an outline of challenges through presentations, including “Role for innovative technologies in dealing with a Canadian tragedy” by Dr. Jayna Holroyd-Leduc, “Perspectives from an acute care physician” by Dr. Peter Brindley, “Perspectives from a continuing care medical director” by Dr. Vivian Ewa and personal statements from continuing care residents, families and front-line care providers. These are to provide the background information for the second part of the event, where solutions will be presented, pitched and discussed. Part three is solidifying those ideas, opening up the floor for questions and open discussion.

If you are interested in learning more about this event or registering to participate, find out more here.