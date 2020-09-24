Winter 2021 to remain mostly online

By Nikayla Goddard, September 24 2020—

Just like Fall 2020, the Winter 2021 term for the University of Calgary will continue to be delivered primarily online with some face-to-face learning taking place. The decision comes well ahead of the start of the winter term on Jan. 4, but UCalgary cited wanting to give students and educators the opportunity to plan.

In their Sept. 24 email announcement, President Ed McCauley stated, “This decision, subject to evolving public health guidelines, best creates the meaningful learning and engagement so essential to student experience, and will maximize the number of students that can safely be on campus. This decision was reached after consultation with public health experts and our community.”

There is a 30 student maximum cap for in-person learning — with some possible exceptions — allowing students to look ahead at their lectures to predict within reason whether they can expect to be on campus this winter until Oct. 30, when students will be notified of the modality of their courses for sure.

This Fall 2020 semester has been geared towards having no more than approximately 30 per cent of the student body on campus at any given time, though the new announcement cites that the “upcoming winter term represents a further reopening of University of Calgary campuses, from 20% to 30% in-person learning.”

McCauley closed the email by stating, “Thank you for embracing the teaching and learning experience during the pandemic. We notice the incredible resilience of students, faculty and staff each day and thank everyone for all you are doing during this difficult and unusual time. Our community enables UCalgary’s ability to deliver meaningful student-centered learning experiences.”