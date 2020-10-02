U of C is offering alumni discounted lift passes for the 2020-21 ski season

By Cristina Paolozzi, October 2 2020—

COVID-19 has been tough to navigate with this global pandemic forcing individuals to change the way friends and family communicate and spend quality time with one another. What better way to escape and spend time with loved ones, than on a ski trip to Banff?

The University of Calgary will be offering a 20 per cent discount to their alumni on lift passes to Banff Sunshine Village. Located 15 minutes away from the town of Banff, this ski pass allows holders to witness the beauty of the Canadian Rockies, while also shredding down some killer slopes. Their ski season usually lasts from early November to late May, making it one of the longest in Canada.

As a result of the pandemic, Banff Sunshine Village has committed to a number of new changes to align with Alberta Health Services. Some of these changes include mandatory face masks as a requirement when entering rental or retail shops, health screening of Sunshine employees and disinfecting procedures conducted on the inside of all gondola cabins. A full list of updates to Banff Sunshine Village can be found on their website.

Tickets for adult daily lift passes start at $105.00, for Yyuth, $94.50 and for children $47.25. Tickets will be available for pick up starting in October at the UCalgary Bookstore, and you can order them online here.

Make sure to grab your pass and head out to the slopes this winter for some snow-filled fun!