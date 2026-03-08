Final 8: Day three recap

By Leigh Patrick, March 8 2026—

The U Sports Final 8 wrapped up March 8 after 11 games in three days. With a national title on the line, the final six teams battled to prove who is the best in Canada.

The day opened with a defensive battle between the Laval Rouge et Or and the Acadia Axemen. Both teams struggled to convert early, trading leads throughout a defensive first half. After a back-and-forth, the Axemen held a slim 35-33 lead at the break. Both teams maintained a high pace until the final buzzer.

Acadia v. Laval, Mar. 8, 2026 // Photo by: Michael Sarsito

The Rouge et Or opened scoring with renewed intensity, tying the game with a two-point basket. With some more back and forth, both teams brought their three-pointers bringing a tie back to the board.

“In the first half we played hard. The second half we kind of got gassed,” said the third-year Axemen guard Briawne Wilson.

The game became a test of endurance, with frequent fouls ultimately deciding the outcome. The Rouge et Or were given 22 chances at free throws throughout the game, converting 18 of them. The Axemen converted seven of 10. This proved the difference, as both teams scored 27 points in the final quarter before the Rouge et Or claimed the win at the buzzer

On the 85-76 win, the Rouge et Or first-year Chakib Sedoud reflected on the team’s strong defense and overall communication.

“We had to have the mentality to just go out and play more defensive stops and if they [the Axemen] can score, we just have to keep the lead,” Sedoud said.

The bronze medal match between the TMU Bold and Victoria Vikes carried the day’s lingering intensity, opening with a rapid exchange of layups. The first quarter played out like a conversation in points, though the Bold briefly dominated, the Vikes roared back to tie it by the buzzer. A late jumper and free throw from Bold rookie forward Gurdeep Kalsi finally carved out a narrow three-point cushion.

Vicks v. TMU, Mar. 8, 2026 // Photo by Mia Gilje

High-speed scoring and frequent lead changes defined the second quarter. The Vikes leaned on perimeter shooting and a critical steal-and-three sequence that forced a Bold timeout. While TMU remained aggressive in the paint—highlighted by a standout dunk—the Vikes’ defensive pressure allowed them to scrap for every inch of momentum, heading into the half with a one-point lead.

In the third, fifth-year guard Aaron Rhooms sparked a Bold comeback, momentarily reclaiming the lead. The Vikes refused to fade, answering every bucket until the final 35 seconds of the frame, when Deandre Goulbourne ignited the Bold with a momentum-shifting basket followed by a layup to claim the quarter.

However, seeking redemption for Saturday’s loss, Victoria dominated the final ten minutes. Fourth-year guard Renoldo Robinson fueled a late surge with timely assists and baskets. Capitalizing on defensive pressure and a thunderous dunk, the Vikes sealed the 85-81 victory with clinical free-throw shooting.

“When it gets close in the dying minutes, you have to get the adrenaline running,” said Vikes forward Shadynn Smid. “We worked hard, got the rebounds, and made shots.”

The Vikes head coach Murphy Burnatowski called the win a “mental battle,” noting the difficulty of rebounding from a semifinal heartbreak. “Having to turn around and still compete at a high level… it’s really tough to do.”

The gold medal match saw the Carleton Ravens face the Bishop’s University Gaiters. A game defined by three-pointers and lead changes, the Ravens secured a three-point victory over the Gaiters. From the opening tip, the matchup was a tactical chess match of fouls and fast breaks with neither side able to maintain a comfortable lead.

Bishop’s v. Carleton, Mar. 8, 2026 // Photo by: Mia Gilje

The first half set a breakneck pace. The Gaiters relied heavily on the prowess of fifth-year forward Charles Robert and the explosive verticality of fourth-year guard Tiernan McDougall, whose presence helped keep the Gaiters ahead 20-17 after the first quarter. The Ravens responded with a flurry of disciplined jump shots and a stand out performance from first-year guard, Tyler Brown. Despite the Ravens defensive pressure, the Gaiters managed to maintain a slim 35-34 lead going into half time.

The second half saw the game transition from physical interior battle to a shootout. The Ravens began to lean heavily on third-year guard Aubrey Dorey-Havens, who eventually became the undisputed hero of the night. Every time the Gaiters threatened to pull away, Dorey-Havens answered with three-pointers. By the end of the third period, the Gaiters held a narrow 56-54 lead, but momentum was shifting.

The fourth quarter was a masterclass in late-game execution. With the score tied repeatedly in the final three minutes, the crowd was in a frenzy. After the Gaiters reclaimed a late lead with a jumper, Dorey-Havens delivered once again, sinking five shots within moments of each other putting the Ravens ahead. Despite a series of strategic fouls and timeouts, the Gaiters lacked the opening they needed to bring the game home and the Ravens kept their composure.

Dorey-Havens finished the night with a staggering 35 points, making a new program high for the Ravens and shooting nine-for-16 three-pointers, tying their current high. His final scoring run proved to be the difference, allowing the Ravens to claim a hard-fought win in a game that truly came down to the last possession.

“I’m so happy and so proud of my team, I played well today but my team played amazing, I couldn’t have done it without them” said Dorey-Havens.

Photo by Michael Sarsito

From buzzer-beaters to record-breaking individual performances, this year’s tournament was a testament to the determination and tactical depth of Canadian university basketball. It was a weekend that proved that, regardless of the seed, any team can find its moment under the national spotlight.