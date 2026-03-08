Final 8: Day two recap 

By Bavan Kailey, March 8 2026—

Day two of the U SPORTS Final 8 at the Jack Simpson Gym brought another full day of basketball, with teams battling to stay alive in the tournament. With four games scheduled for the day, momentum shifted and comeback performances quickly became the theme of the afternoon.

UBC v. Laval, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Mia Gilje

The day opened with the Laval Rouge et Or facing the UBC Thunderbirds in the first consolation matchup. The Rouge et Or found their rhythm early, using physical defence and steady scoring to keep control of the game through the first half. The Thunderbirds began pushing back after halftime, increasing their defensive pressure while second-year forward Nylan Roberts led much of the team’s push. As the Thunderbirds started closing the gap during the third quarter, the Rouge et Or first-year guard Christophe Tshibola said Laval focused on matching the change in intensity.

“We were more physical than they were in the first half, and they kind of picked it up in the second half. I just matched their energy,” Tshibola said. The Thunderbirds continued to challenge the Rouge et Or late into the final quarter, but the Rouge et Or remained composed and secured the 83-75 win.

UBC v. Laval, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Raine Tajonera UBC v. Laval, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Raine Tajonera

Dino v. Acadia, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito

The afternoon continued with the Calgary Dinos taking on the Acadia Axemen. The Dinos looked comfortable early and carried a 46-35 lead into halftime behind strong offensive plays from second-year guard Eli Djordjevic and fourth-year forward Dre Francis. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half as the Axemen increased their defensive pressure and began forcing turnovers. Key baskets from third-year guard Robbie Grant and second-year guard Ryan Regault helped the Axemen erase the Dinos lead, taking a narrow 62-61 advantage by the end of the third quarter. Struggling to maintain control in the final minutes, the Dinos missed several crucial three-point attempts. In contrast, the Axemen controlled the pace of the game, playing with poise and composure as they closed out the 88-77 comeback victory. Reflecting on the tough loss after the game, the Dinos fourth-year forward Dre Francis acknowledged the team’s efforts throughout the season.

“Not the way we wanted to end the season, but it’s been a long one. We fought all the way to the end,” Francis said.

Dino v. Acadia, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito

Later in the evening, the Carleton Ravens and the TMU Bold met in the championship semifinals, renewing their Ontario rivalry just one week after facing each other in the OUA Wilson Cup final. The game turned into one of the closest matchups of the day, with both teams trading baskets and relying heavily on defensive pressure. Neither side was able to build much of a lead early, and the teams entered halftime tied at 26-26.

TMU v. Carleton, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Emaara Noorani

The Ravens began to find momentum in the third quarter, creating a small but important lead through strong shooting and defensive stops. The Bold continued to pose a challenge late in the game, briefly tying the score, but the Ravens responded with several clutch baskets to regain control. The Ravens third-year guard Aubrey Dorey-Havens, played a key role in the win, helping push the team ahead in the final minutes. Dorey-Havens credited the team’s resilience throughout the season.

“Every game is tough in this league. You just have to stay resilient and play the full 40 minutes,” Dorey-Havens said.

TMU v. Carleton, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito TMU v. Carleton, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito

The final game of the night saw the Bishop’s University Gaiters take on the top-seeded Victoria Vikes in the second championship semifinal. The Vikes started strong and led early, converting several layups and three-pointers to finish the first quarter ahead 20-16. However, the Gaiters began to find their rhythm, with fourth-year forward Charles Robert leading much of the Gaiters offensive effort, closing the gap heading into halftime.

Vikes v. Bishop’s, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by: Mia Gilje

The second half was a back-and-forth battle as both teams traded baskets and defensive stops. The Gaiters gained momentum in the third quarter with several key three-pointers and strong defensive pressure, building a surprising nine-point lead heading into the final period. The Vikes pushed back late in the fourth quarter, briefly reclaiming the lead and forcing a tense final stretch as the game came down to the final possessions. In the end, the Gaiters held on to secure a dramatic one-point victory. Reflecting on the win after the game, Gaiters third-year guard Zach John said the team is already focused on what comes next.

Vikes v. Bishop’s, Mar. 7, 2026 // Photo by: Mia Gilje

“We can’t dwell on the past, so we try to just get one done and on to the next. So that’s what we’re doing. That [game] was good, but tomorrow, we’re not gonna be thinking about that. We’re onto the next one,” John said.

Meanwhile, Vikes fourth-year guard Renaldo Robinson acknowledged the disappointment but remained optimistic. “We’ve been playing hard this whole season and had high expectations. It’s a new day tomorrow, and we’ll try to go for bronze,” he said.

With the semifinal matchups now set, the Final 8 heads into its final day at Jack Simpson Gym. The Bishop’s Gaiters will take on the Carleton Ravens in the national championship game, while the Victoria Vikes and TMU Bold will battle for bronze. Earlier in the day, the Laval Rouge et Or will face the Acadia Axemen in the fifth-place game. After a day full of comebacks, tight finishes and a dramatic one-point upset to close the night, the stage is now set for one final day of basketball to decide who leaves Calgary with the national title.