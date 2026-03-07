Final 8: day one recap

By Lexus Rae, March 7 2026—

Canada’s March Madness is in full swing as the top eight men’s basketball teams converge at the Jack Simpson Gym at the University of Calgary to battle to be the best. With four games on Friday, it’s easy to miss the action. Here’s a quick rundown of what went on for the first day of the tournament.

The first matchup saw the UBC Thunderbirds take on the TMU Bold. These two programs haven’t met on this stage since a legendary 2016 quarterfinal where the Thunderbirds pulled off a 109-101 overtime upset. While the rosters are entirely different, both programs remember the cross-country rivalry. The Thunderbirds came out strong, ending the first quarter with a 28-15 lead while playing a dominant offensive and defensive game. It was clear the Thunderbirds came to win.

The half ended with the Thunderbirds up 55-37. However, the team has a tendency to lose steam in the second half; despite their killer defense and strong passing game, they found themselves slipping in the third quarter. The Bold opened the second half with renewed energy, scoring two jump shots and a three-pointer in a matter of minutes.

TMU v. UBC, Mar. 6, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito

Yet, the Thunderbirds weren’t ready to call it a game and worked hard to maintain their lead. The third quarter ended with the Thunderbirds up by three, though the shots the Bold found in the second half shook their confidence. The Bold’s second-year guard, Kevin Toth, emerged in the final quarter to bring the Bold to an impressive lead, scoring 21 points in just minutes.

“Kevin’s great. Any of our guys can pop off at any minute and today it was him. Tomorrow it might be someone else,” said the Bold’s fifth-year guard Aaron Rhooms. The Bold continued to fight through the final half, securing an impressive 97-91 win in a 20-point comeback.

“The first half was pretty rough. We just collectively locked in in the second half and realized, hey, we’re a team too,” reflected Rhooms.

Aaron Rhooms; TMU v. UBC, Mar. 6, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito

The second matchup of the day featured the Rouge et Or facing off against the Carleton Ravens. The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair until the Ravens gained momentum to end the quarter up 24-16. The Rouge et Or slowly crept back on offense to close the gap, ending the half with the Ravens up just 41-38. The Rouge et Or relied heavily on first-year back Christopher Tshibola for the majority of their points.

Laval v. Carleton, Mar. 6, 2026 // Photo by Michael Sarsito

The third quarter ended with the Ravens up 65-55. The final quarter was a rough start with both teams fighting for the victory. The Ravens never backed down, even as Laval played a stronger quarter. In the final minute, the Ravens played strong defense to secure their victory. Despite heavy pressure from the Rouge et Or, the Ravens claimed an 85-69 win. The Ravens now prepare to play the Bold in the semifinals on Saturday, March 7.

At 6 p.m., the Dinos, hosts of the tournament, faced the No. 1-seeded Victoria Vikes. The first quarter remained close, fueled by a roaring Dinos crowd. The Dinos kept the score tight but struggled to capitalize on several scoring opportunities. The quarter ended with the Vikes up by six. The second quarter followed a similar pattern as the Dinos continued to struggle with their finishes. The Vikes played a very strong offense, expanding their lead to 57-33 at the half.

Dinos v. Vikes, Mar. 6, 2026 // Photo by Mia Gilje

The Dinos started the second half strong offensively, but as they failed to complete their baskets, the scoring gap grew. While they found their stride toward the end of the quarter, they remained trailing by 20 points. The Vikes took the victory with a 100-86 finish.

“This is a really tough situation for them… for them to bring that back after being down… I’m super proud,” said the Dinos’ head coach, Dan Vanhooren.

The Dinos walked away with their heads held high, ready for the consolation game on Saturday, March 7.

In the final game of the opening day, the Bishop’s Gaiters matched up against the Acadia Axemen. Three of the four quarters were a landslide for the Gaiters, with fifth-year forward Charles Robert leading the team with 30 points. While the third quarter saw a brief burst from the Axemen, the Gaiters kept them at bay. In one of the more physical games of the night, the Axemen played a hands-on game resulting in 26 fouls.

Bishop’s v. Acadia, Mar. 6, 2026 // Photo by Mia Gilje

The Gaiters took the victory 98-58.

“All year we’ve been preparing for this moment exactly,” said Robert.

The tournament continues today, March 7, with the Thunderbirds slated to play the Rouge et Or at noon.

The Axemen face the Dinos at 2 p.m., followed by the Ravens fighting for a semifinal victory against the Bold at 5 p.m. The Gaiters will face the Vikes to end the night at 7 p.m.