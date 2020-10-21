CJSW holds its annual Funding Drive

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, October 21 2020—

The University of Calgary’s only student-run radio station, CJSW Radio, will host their annual Funding Drive from Oct. 23–30.

The event aims to give CJSW the funds needed to continue running their operation from inside the MacEwan Student Centre on the U of C campus.

CJSW is a non-profit society and operates, “with a small team of staff and a large dedicated volunteer base,” according to their website.

The community radio station broadcasts around 110 programs — many of which are aired in languages other than English. The programming provides students and community members an insight into topics, stories and conversations that, “may not receive mainstream exposure elsewhere,” notes the page.

A press release states that CJSW has seen almost a triple increase in the number of listeners throughout the last few months.

“We provide our listeners with an escape from the real world and invite them to immerse themselves in local music, local stories and local radio,” notes the press release.

The statement also notes that the Funding Drive is “the most successful radio fundraising event of its kind in Canada,” and has consistently raised over $200,000 which is the amount needed to run their operation without financial challenges.

One of the projects the radio station has been able to fund thanks to sums raised on previous Funding Drives is the launch of the current CJSW website, complete with the ability to air content online.

Currently the organization is offering a wide variety of donating options, such as making a single donation with an amount of between $30 to $500 or signing up for monthly donations starting at $10. The various levels of donation all come with swag.

For more information regarding the event, donations or volunteer opportunities and programming check the CJSW website.