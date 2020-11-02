UCalgary community baited by phishing attacks

By May Domingo, November 2 2020—

The University of Calgary’s email system recently experienced phishing attacks from an unknown source. The university sent out emails to notify people about the issue. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has notified the University of Calgary about a cyber threat with the following URL, which resembles UCalgary’s IT account login page:

According to the Canadian Centre for Cyber security, phishing attacks can be encountered through phone calls, text messages, and emails. The attacks are meant to extract personal information, banking information and other private information.

The Canadian government encourages people to be wary of attachments, hidden links, spoofed websites, log-in pages and urgent requests.

Similar frauds and scams have been experienced by many outside of the UCalgary community. Incidents such as this have increased dramatically due to the pandemic circumstances that forced many to work through online platforms. This increased online activity and chances for scammers to access more people.

UCalgary IT Support says that fraudulent emails may look sophisticated or have varied grammar errors.

Security details are taken and recorded once they gain access to your account and can result in identity theft.

Symbols and weirdly capitalized letters included in an email’s subject line as well as other suspicious emails should be sent to reportphishing@ucalgary.ca before deleting.

“IT will never ask for your password – by email, by telephone, or in person. If you open an email that appears to be suspicious, even if from a trusted source, do not click on any embedded links or attachments,” says the email from U of C.

Students must “be vigilant” and “exercise caution” when viewing emails.

To keep safe, do the following:

Be skeptical. Online access is easier now due to increased activity. Technology has also advanced greatly resulting in many ways scammers can gain access to information.

Change your passwords. To change your IT account password, access the top tasks section at ucalgary.ca/it and click on “Reset your Password” . UCalgary often sends an email notice to change passwords regularly.

Those with UCalgary accounts can also activate a two-factor authentication through it.ucalgary.ca/mfa.

The IT Support Centre can be accessed during their regular hours at itsupport@ucalgary.ca, online through live chat, or by telephone (403) 220-5555.