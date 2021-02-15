The worst of Trump’s tweets

By Farah Refaey, February 15 2021—

The year is 2021 and our neighbours from the south are finally free from the grasp of the most dangerous president in history. I look forward to seeing how history textbooks describe the many absurd events of the past four years, from the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) accidentally declaring a War on Christmas, to Donald Trump being the first president to ever get impeached twice and to be banned from most social media platforms.

After years of spreading hate in every shape and form imaginable, I am glad that Donald is finally facing some real consequences, like not being able to make any more Pinterest boards or Spotify playlists. In honour of the end of Donald’s career as an influencer, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the best — or worst — Trump tweets.

Photo courtesy of Twitter

This was a tweet that launched an endless stream of well-deserved taunting for Donald. I feel weirdly nostalgic about the whole covfefe debacle. It was inspiring to see people of all walks of life band together to cyberbully him. Thanks to this tweet, there was no shortage of covfefe merchandise available for anyone willing to spend money to embarrass him, which should be all of us.

Photo courtesy of Twitter

I would not describe anything Trump has ever done as being done with “great love and affection,” but it is not surprising that he would — considering the fact that he does not seem to be operating in the same realm as any of us mortals. Donald Trump’s delusion has allowed him to transcend the third-dimensional world, and he lives in a castle built on lies, deceit and embezzled campaign donors’ money. Were your haters really “born f*cked up” or are they just sick of white supremacy?

Photo courtesy of Twitter

If you are anything like me, you might be thinking “How did this man graduate from an Ivy League school, let alone become President of The United States?” Well, we may never know because Trump asked a member of his personal counsel to threaten his alma mater with legal action if they ever disclosed his academic record.

Donald, global warming (now more accurately referred to as climate change) is the change in weather trending towards both extremes. It does not mean that the entire world will become a tropical hotspot. Climate change is mainly caused by corporations, and mainly affects the most vulnerable populations, so it is not shocking that Trump does not understand it as he does not seem to understand anything that does not directly affect him.

Photo courtesy of Twitter

Not only is rhetoric like this blatantly false, it is also dangerous. First of all, the initial study that suggested a link between vaccines and Autism Spectrum Disorder was only specifically talking about the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Second of all, this study was disproved as no other research was able to find a link between Autism and administration of any vaccine. In the scientific community, it is widely believed that the original 1998 study was flawed and possibly even manipulated by the researchers. Once again, I am left wondering how this man managed to convince 74 million people to vote for him in 2020.

Photo courtesy of Twitter

To round out this list, we have a collection of tweets that illustrate Trump’s apparent obsession with Robert Pattinson, which may be the only thing Donald and I have in common. Unlike climate change, this is an example of an event that greatly affected Donald: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s relationship.

Despite the lack of invitation, Donald seemed to believe that his input was not only welcomed, but direly needed. Kristen Stewart said on Saturday Night Live, “I don’t think Donald Trump hates me, I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

Out of Trump’s many, many strange takes and interests, an obsession with Twilight might be the most bizarre.

The tweet where he specifically says “Am I ever wrong?” certainly did not age well. Yes, Donald. I would say always, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.

This article is part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet’s editorial board.