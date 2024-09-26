Honour Orange Shirt Day: Purchasing authentic orange shirts from Indigenous-owned businesses

By Josie Simon, September 26 2024—

Sept. 30 marks a significant date in Canada, Orange Shirt Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and reconciling the historical injustices inflicted upon Indigenous communities, particularly through the Indian Residential School system. This day encourages everyone to reflect on these historical traumas and take steps toward healing and reconciliation, notably by wearing orange shirts. These shirts have become powerful symbols of remembrance and solidarity.

Orange Shirt Day originated from the poignant story of Phyllis Webstad, a residential school survivor. When she was six, her grandmother bought her a brand-new orange shirt, which she cherished. Upon arriving at the residential school, however, it was taken away from her, symbolizing the loss of her identity, culture and spirit. Today, wearing orange on Sept. 30 serves as a reminder that every child matters, acknowledging the emotional and physical abuse suffered by many students who attended these institutions.

This year, the spotlight is on Aliyah Bautista, a grade 11 student from Ponoka, Alberta. Her winning design has been chosen as the official 2024 Orange Shirt Day symbol. It represents hope and recognition, paying tribute to the resilience and value of every child affected by residential schools. Aliyah’s design is available at retailers, including Aritzia, Canadian Tire, London Drugs, Mark’s and online through the Turtle Lodge Trading Post.

Indigenous Marketing Solutions, a fully Indigenous-owned company, offers several remarkable pieces. One such design is “One Story” by Cree artist Aiden Duncan, which reflects Indigenous communities’ shared histories and narratives.

Another compelling design is “Mother Bear Energy” by Stacia Goodman from We Wai Kai Nation, which symbolizes the protective and nurturing strength of motherhood.

Indigenous Marketing Solutions directs all proceeds from their Orange Shirt campaign to the Naut’sa mawt Tribal Council Elders Council’s Healing Gathering. This gathering offers meaningful support through connection, feasting and celebrating Coast Salish culture.

Additionally, Native Northwest features the work of Coast Salish artist Simone Diamond. Her “Protected by Our Ancestors” design is a visual tribute to the guardianship and wisdom passed down through generations, capturing the spirit of resilience and community heritage.

Proceeds from Diamond’s design go to the Native Northwest Reconciliation Fund, which supports individuals and families still affected by residential schools and intergenerational trauma.

When purchasing orange shirts, prioritize those that support Indigenous causes. Avoid buying from random sellers on platforms like Etsy and Amazon, as they may not benefit Indigenous communities. Choosing products from official retailers and Indigenous artists ensures your purchase aids healing and truth-telling efforts.

Participating in Orange Shirt Day honours the resilience of survivors and supports Indigenous communities in their reconciliation journey. By selecting designs from Indigenous artists and businesses, you uphold the spirit of reconciliation and ensure proceeds go toward meaningful community initiatives.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.