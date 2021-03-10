June 2021 convocation to be held online

By Cristina Paolozzi, March 10 2021—

In an email sent to University of Calgary students, Deborah Yedlin, chancellor of the University of Calgary made it known that convocation for June 2021 will be held online. The ceremony, happening on June 10, will be held virtually to celebrate UCalgary graduates this spring.

In a statement from the email, Yedlin writes, “the current circumstances and the safety of our campus community have unfortunately forced us to reimagine the celebration’s format in a virtual context.”

A similar announcement was made last March when the university responded to the rapidly changing situation regarding COVID-19 and postponed convocation to November 2020. This ceremony was eventually held online.

Yedlin reminds students that “you are graduating into a changing world, one that now — more than ever — will need the creativity, problem-solving skills and intellectual curiosity that you have developed and fostered during your studies at UCalgary.”

The university has still not made a decision regarding a return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, but says this decision will be communicated in April through online mediums like web updates and emails.



For more information about convocation check out the registrar’s website.