All Albertans eligible for second vaccine dose by end of month

By Cristina Paolozzi, June 1 2021—

In the provincial government’s latest update, Albertans will be able to receive their second vaccine by the end of the month.

Vaccines will be administered according to the order Albertans received their first dose. Those who received their first dose in March can book their second dose starting June 1. Those who were vaccinated in April can book their second dose starting June 14, and those who were vaccinated in May can book their second dose starting June 28.

“I strongly urge all Albertans to book their second-dose appointments in the coming weeks and months,” said Deana Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health in a statement. “It is critical that everyone who has received their first dose shows up for their second. In the meantime, we all need to continue to follow public health measures to keep driving transmission down.”

The government of Alberta has said that individuals will be contacted by either Alberta Health Services (AHS) or participating pharmacies where the first dose was administered, to book vaccine appointments. However, once you become eligible, you do not need to wait to be contacted and can begin booking an appointment.

Stage 1 of the government’s “Open For Summer” plan also began today. As of June 1, outdoor gatherings can increase to 10 people, outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table, personal and wellness services can reopen by appointment only among other updates. Stage 2 is expected to commence on June 10.

To book your appointment, you can check out a list of participating pharmacies through the Alberta Blue Cross website, or book an appointment through the Alberta government’s website. To check real-time stats and COVID updates, view the Gauntlet’s virtual map.