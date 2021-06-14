SLC approves Growth Through Focus framework

By Enobong Ukpong, June 14 2021—

This week’s Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) meeting was held on June 8, focusing on the second General Faculties Council (GFC) Caucus on June 10.

Items discussed in the meeting include the approval of the Growth Through Focus framework, plans to support both the University of Calgary’s academic and research proposals and its strategies for Indigenous, mental health and sustainability. If approved by the GFC, it will then be taken up by the Board of Governors on June 18 for final approval, bringing an end to a process that has taken multiple years.

As the SLC holds seats in the GFC, Renzo Pereyra, vice president academic, advised SLC officials to recall their previous recommendations and make sure they had been implemented.

“Consider, of course, if students are a priority in the future of our institution, and if your faculty is being represented in the future of our university and future plans for growth,” said Pereyra.

More information about Growth Through Focus can be found here.

Other action items will be the approval of a revision to the student misconduct and appeals policy and the approval of the academic staff and criteria handbook. There will also be an election of GFC members onto the GFC Executive Committee. More information can be found here.



Agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings for SLC can be found online.