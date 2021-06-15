Alberta government introduces vaccine lottery

By Cristina Paolozzi, June 15 2021—

Beginning June 14, any Alberta resident over 18 years of age will be eligible to enter a draw for $1 million.

This lottery — the “first of its kind” in the province, according to Minister of Health Tyler Shandro — incentivizes Albertans to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Three draws will take place, with the first draw closing seven days after the province has reached its Stage 3 target of administering 70 per cent of first doses to Albertans 12 years of age or older.

Two additional lotteries will be held in August and September to encourage Albertans to register to get their second dose.

“We want to give Albertans every reason we can to get vaccinated,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement. “This lottery program is another incentive to get the full two-dose protection as soon as possible. I encourage all eligible Albertans to do their part and roll up their sleeves so we can save lives, protect our communities and get life back to normal.”

The winner of the first dose lottery will be announced the day Alberta enters Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan — two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose. The second dose lottery winners will be announced Aug. 31 and Sept. 30, respectfully. To be eligible for the lottery, you must reside in Alberta at the time of entry and draw, be over 18 years of age and be able to provide proof of vaccination for both first and second dose lotteries.

To book your vaccine appointment, you can check out a list of participating pharmacies through the Alberta Blue Cross website, or book an appointment through the Alberta government’s website.



For more information about the vaccine lottery, visit the Alberta government’s website. To enter the draw, click here.