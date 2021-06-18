Albertans can begin booking their second dose of COVID vaccine

By Cristina Paolozzi, June 18 2021—

The Alberta government announced today that all Albertans 12 and older can now begin booking their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta has recorded 25 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, and more than 3.6 million doses have been administered across the province. The Alberta government projects that more than 983,000 Albertans will be able to book their second doses through the Alberta Health Services website or through participating pharmacies.

“Vaccines are the best defence we have against COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. André Corriveau, deputy chief medical officer of health in a statement. “The best thing you can do to protect your health and the health of those around you is to get fully vaccinated with two doses. Please continue to enjoy the summer safely, and remember that the choices we make now will determine what kind of fall is to come.”

With more Albertans able to get vaccinated, the Alberta government also announced that they will be ready to move into Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan starting July 1.

The government has recorded that 70.2 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and will be lifting all remaining restrictions including the ban on indoor social gatherings and the general indoor provincial mask mandate.



