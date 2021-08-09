Second reading of plebiscite questions for Health and Dental Plan at SLC

By Enobong Ukpong, August 9 2021—

This week’s Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) meeting was held on August 3. A significant point of discussion was the second reading of the Health and Dental Plan plebiscite questions.

The Students’ Union (SU) has determined that it is no longer fiscally possible to support the Health and Dental Plan in its current state. As such, the SU has approved a set of plebiscite questions that will let students have a say on how the SU moves forward with the Health and Dental Plan. The plebiscite will be on the October 2021 by-election ballot.

“This plebiscite gives students a chance to make a choice between keeping a simple plan that’s more sustainable for all students or pursuing a more comprehensive plan with additional coverage,” said SU President Nicole Schmidt.

The Health and Dental student fees have remained the same since 1993 and are currently one of the lowest in Canada. However, the cost of the fees the SU has to pay to Gallivan, the current provider of the Health and Dental Plan, has been steadily increasing. The SU currently loses $12.92 for every student on the Health and Dental Plan.

The plebiscite will ask if students would prefer to increase their student fees for the same coverage, reduce coverage for the same fees or increase student fees for an increase in coverage. The plebiscite also asks students if they would like to tie the fees to a market indicator, such as the Consumer Price Index.

