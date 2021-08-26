U of C offering the Academic Staff Certificate in University Teaching and Learning

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, August 26 2021—

The Taylor Institute for Teaching and Learning has opened the registration process for their Academic Staff Certificate focused on University Teaching and Learning for the Fall 2021 term.

“[The certificate] provides you with opportunities to develop evidence-based teaching expertise, reflect on your practice and build your teaching dossier,” states the certificate’s website.

It also notes that the program is based on the Teaching Expertise Framework in Postsecondary Education presented in 2017 by Dr. Natasha Kenny, senior director at Taylor Institute for Teaching and Learning and the U of C’s vice-provost in teaching and learning Dr. Leslie Reid, among other contributors.

By taking the program, professors and faculty members will be able to strengthen their teaching skills and enhance their knowledge “in order to excel in competitive academic environments.” It is worth noting that graduate and postdoctoral students are not eligible to enroll in the program.

“The main aim of the Academic Staff Certificate is to enhance the skills and confidence of academic staff members as they continue to support excellent student learning experiences at the University of Calgary,” said Educational Development Consultant at the Taylor Institute for Teaching and Learning Dr. Kim Grant to UCalgary News.

Professors that join the certificate will be part of a group of scholars that “[will] develop skills and confidence in supporting student learning, success and engagement,” according to the program outline. As well as to “document [their] understanding of teaching and learning into a robust dossier that reflects [their] evolving experience, goals and skills.”

The program consists of two courses, a required course — Teaching and Learning Theories, Practices and Assessments — and one elective course. There are four courses available to choose from.

The estimated duration is a total of 68 hours or between 9–12 months through online learning, with each class having a time commitment of around 34 hours. After having completed the two courses, participants can request the expedition of their certificate which is validated and “accredited by the Educational Developers’ Caucus of the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education,” according to the main website.

The last day to register is Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. For more information visit the program’s webpage or contact tiprograms@ucalgary.ca.