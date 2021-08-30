SLC discusses Annual Operating Plan

By Enobong Ukpong, August 30 2021—

This week’s Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) meeting was held on Aug. 24. A significant point of discussion was the first reading of the 79th Executive Annual Operating Plan.

Each year, Students’ Union (SU) executives create a strategic operating plan to guide the remainder of their term. These plans tie into the broader three-year SU Strategic Plan and the SU’s annual budget.

As of now, this document is only in its first draft. However, goals for SU executives were centred around fostering student employment and research opportunities, promoting inclusivity and diversity, student advocacy and boosting student participation in the upcoming municipal and federal elections.

“I really appreciate all the work that’s being done with OER [Open Educational Resources] in this upcoming plan,” said Chaten Jessel, Faculty of Science representative. “With tuition being controlled by the government, textbook costs are something that we can take into our own hands, and actually have a tangible impact on reducing costs for.”

He especially commends Renzo Pereyra, vice-president academic, for leading the work.

The first reading of the 79th Executive Annual Operating passed and will go through a second reading at the next SLC meeting.

Agendas, minutes, and upcoming meetings for SLC can be found online.