Justin Trudeau re-elected to form Liberal minority government

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, September 22 2021—

After a 36-day long federal election campaign, Canadians have finally spoken and their votes have been tallied. Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau will return to Ottawa as prime minister presiding over another minority government. The Conservative Party of Canada’s leader Erin O’Toole will head the Official Opposition.

On Sept. 20, Canadians across the nation cast their ballots to elect 338 Members of Parliament (MP) for the upcoming 44th parliament. The Liberal Party of Canada’s “Forward for Everyone” platform, sought to “build back better” and address the current challenges the country is facing — including the consequences derived by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Liberals received 32.3 per cent of the popular vote or around 5.2 million votes.

The Conservatives are projected to win the popular vote with 33.9 per cent.

Photo of Erin O’Toole // courtesy Flickr

The Liberals will return to Parliament Hill with an almost identical caucus than the one they held right after the 2019 election. According to the CBC news federal election results tracker the Liberals won 158 seats, Conservatives 119 seats, Bloc Québécois 34 seats, New Democrats 25 seats and the Greens two seats, respectively.

In his victory speech, Trudeau reiterated his commitment to end the fight against COVID-19 by enacting what he describes as a progressive plan.

“You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead and my friends, that’s exactly what we are ready to do,” he said during his speech.

Trudeau also mentioned that he and his party will represent all Canadians regardless of their identity or who they voted for.

Photo of Justin Trudeau // courtesy Flickr

In his concession speech, Erin O’Toole mentioned that he had called and congratulated the prime minister on the election results. He also stressed that “Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted,” and that the liberal leader only helped to create “deeper divisions in our great country.”

Additionally, he stated that the Conservative Party is open to all Canadians and that he is ready to continue to lead the conservative movement to the next election, whenever it happens.

“A new conservative movement to deal with today’s challenges, a conservative movement to actually realize the dreams of tomorrow. A conservative movement that’s not only looking backwards but learns and moves forward,” said O’Toole.

The election is estimated to have had a cost of more than $600 million dollars.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), mentioned that his focus along with the NDP caucus will be to address the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the environment as well as the housing crisis, among other issues.

“I want you to know that our fight will continue, we are never going to give up fighting for you and your families, as we have done in the pandemic, as we showed you in this campaign, we will continue to make sure you are first, your families are taken care of, that your needs are met. That’s what New Democrats are all about,” Singh said.

Notably, of all leaders of the main political parties, only two did not manage to win the seat of their respective ridings — Annimie Paul, Green Party leader and Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada.

It is yet to be seen which members will be part of the federal cabinet.