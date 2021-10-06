The Calgary Distinguished Writers Program is accepting applications to be the next Writer-in-Residence

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, October 5 2021—

The Calgary Distinguished Writers Program (CDWP), which has been around for the past 25 years and run by the Faculty of Arts, has opened their application process for the 2023-24 Writer-in-Residence program.

CDWP’s webpage states that through their work they “strive to advance the careers of Canadian writers, invigorate the Calgary writing community and enhance the activities of the Faculty of Arts and the Department of English.”

Applicants are welcome to submit their work regardless of the genres they work on and “who have one to four published or professionally performed works to their credit,” reads the program’s guidelines.

The selected applicant is expected to dedicate their time doing community outreach, consultations with the public and public lectures, as well as working on their writing. The Canadian Writer-in-Residence position is a full-time position with fixed dates. However, successful candidates will have the freedom of arranging their own schedule to fulfill the required tasks.

Applications are due Jan. 14, 2022 and individuals must submit a series of documents that includes a statement of interest, literary resume, three letters of reference, description of project as well as a list of their literary works and PDF copies of their published work.

Visit the CDWP webpage to learn more about the program and the application process.