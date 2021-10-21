Mathison Hall to be completed late 2022

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, October 21 2021—

Mathison Hall is part of the Haskayne School of Business’ expansion project which aims to meet the growing demand of people seeking to enroll in their programs.

The new building is named after Ronald P. Mathison “who made a transformational gift to Energize: the Campaign for Eyes High,” according to Haskayne’s website.

Mathison donated $20 million for the construction of the building.

The project is set to open to the University of Calgary community in late 2022, and will bring back business classes to the Hayskane complex. It will also have new study and learning spaces available for the more than 3,600 business students.

“This is a critical time for the school to expand in support of our strategic growth and bold vision and will add significant capacity for unparalleled learning, innovative research and meaningful community engagement,” said Dr. Jim Dewald, Dean of Haskayne School of Business.

By using environmentally friendly architectural features, Mathison Hall will “meet the requirements of the CaGBCs [Canada Green Council Building] Zero Carbon Building Standard and LEED Platinum certification for Building Design and Construction,” reads the University of Calgary’ Sustainability website.

Consisting of four-stories and 10,000 square feet, the project is estimated to have a total cost of $90 million dollars of which almost half will come from donations. In 2022, the project received both $2 million and $1 million in donations from the Viewpoint Foundation and Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Alberta, respectively.

