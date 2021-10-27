U of C ranks among the top Canadian post-secondaries in graduate employability ranking

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, October 27 2021—

In the recently released Graduate Employability Ranking by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the University of Calgary ranked among the top ten Canadian universities for 2022.

“The QS Graduate Employability Rankings is an innovative exercise designed to provide the world’s students with a unique tool by which they can compare university performance in terms of graduate employability outcomes and prospects,” states the methodology’s site.

Only two of Alberta’s post-secondary institutions made it on the top ten list. The University of Alberta and the University of Calgary ranked fifth and seventh, respectively.

It is worth noting that all of the universities that ranked on the top five spots are in Ontario — the University of Toronto being the one that claimed the first spot of the list.

The QS ranking webpage stresses that the institutions that made it to the list “demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the ‘soft skills’ required for the modern workplace,” and notes that students “should be seriously considering how their university can prepare them adequately for full-time employment, by connecting them with global employers and ensuring they develop the necessary skills and knowledge.”

Its methodology is based on five categories with an allocated weight, that combined, sum up 100 per cent. This includes Employer reputation (30 per cent), Alumni outcomes (25 per cent), Partnership with Employer per Faculty (25 per cent), Employer/Student Connections (10 per cent) and Graduate Employment rate (10 per cent).

There was no available total score for the University of Calgary.

In the overall ranking, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list with a total score of 100 per cent. Coming in a close second, Stanford University received 99.3 per cent while the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) received 99.1 per cent claiming the third spot.

Visit the QS ranking website to view the full list. To learn more about the methodology, online.