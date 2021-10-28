U of C launches Elevate platform

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, October 28 2021—

The University of Calgary recently launched the Elevate platform, formerly known as CareerLink, that aims to enhance, support and guide the academic and professional journey of students. The goal of the platform is to also ensure students reach success by using resources and tools to gain valuable real-world experiences.

The new platform “harmonizes several tools into one career, advising and student-experience portal” due to the merging of several U of C websites into one single platform. The merged sites include CareerLink for student employment and internship opportunities, the Involvement Portal for the Co-Curricular Record as well as the Success Portal for advising and student success workshops according to UCalgary News.

“Elevate is an exciting new tool that will help the University of Calgary scale experiential and work-integrated learning,” said Dr. Teri Balser, provost and vice-provost academic. She also noted that the new platform aligns with the goals set by the provincial government’s Alberta 2030 strategy.

“Our UCalgary Experiential Learning Plan has also set bold targets for high-quality experiential learning, so we can support all our graduates in finishing their degree programs with in-demand skills and innovative thinking,” said Balser.

U of C members can access the platform and use the available features by logging in with their UCID and password. The several experiential learning opportunities include accessing to job positions — part-time, full-time, summer and seasonal jobs in addition to internship and co-op placements — workshops, informative sessions, events and career advising.

“Having a one-stop-shop experience in the Elevate platform for experiential learning is a huge step in making these activities a priority,” noted Chaten Jessel, Students’ Union Faculty of Science representative in an article by UCalgary News.

The new platform is available to all U of C students and alumni as well as employers and staff, however, the Elevate site states that it “is not available to prospective students, continuing education students, post-doctoral fellows and open studies students not currently registered in courses.”

U of C President Dr. Ed McCauley, mentioned that experiential learning enhances students’ competencies and helps them prepare for the professional environment.

“The world is changing, and we know experiential learning helps students build skills that will enable them to flourish after graduation in whatever path they choose. Our community is strengthened when we can connect and collaborate with partners beyond our campuses, expanding capacity and contributing to knowledge-building, which is why I am so excited to see this platform launch at such a critical time,” said McCauley.

Check out the Elevate platform online. To find out more about the platform, visit the U of C website.