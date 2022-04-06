Queers on Campus host clothing swap for Trans Day of Visibility

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, April 6 2022—

On March 31, the Trans Day of Visibility was observed in Canada and around the world to raise awareness about the discriminatory barriers that many transgender people face. It’s also a day to recognize and celebrate the work and contributions trans people have made within and outside the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The University of Calgary club Queers on Campus hosted a clothing swap and an art exhibition to mark the occasion.

Queers on Campus’ mission is based on “working to encourage and promote understanding and acceptance of Queer people within the student, faculty and staff at U of C,” as noted in their Instagram bio.

In a conversation with the Gauntlet, Eren Just, vice-president internal for Queers on Campus, explained what the event was about and how it served as a moment to highlight the artistic work of two trans individuals for other members of the U of C community.

“A clothing swap is just an event where people bring donations of clothing and are welcome to take things for free — it’s like a free store of clothing. We also have an art component because we have some really amazing artists in our community. We are displaying some of their art along with their contact information for people to buy their art,” said Just.

Just emphasized the importance of having role models for queer students to look up to and to learn how to reach their full potential.

“One important aspect is for people to have role models and for people to see other people that are like them [and] see the futures that are possible for them,” they said.

Just also commented on what many people in the LGBT community are facing right now in North America.

“We are living in particularly relevant times right now because our family in the United States are facing some terrible legal attacks on their basic rights. Even if the same thing is not happening here, the rhetoric knows no borders,” Just said.

Queers on Campus is planning on hosting one more event before the end of the term and further details will be available soon.

Follow any of Queers on Campus’ social media channels or visit their site and fill in the membership form for more information on upcoming events or membership.

“We are on social media [and] have a pretty active Discord server. Anyone is welcome to join the club, we have a pay-what-you-can membership fee,” Just said.

Just also mentioned that students can reach out to them via social media to ask questions about what Queers on Campus does as well as to obtain information on 2SLGBTQAI+ issues.

Visit the SU Q Centre webpage to know more about Queer-oriented events, information and resources. To learn more about Queer on Campus and get their social media handles online.