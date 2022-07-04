SLC considers the possibility of an SU Alumni Association

By Enobong Ukpong, July 4 2022—

Last week’s Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on June 28. The discussion was on the possibility of forming a Students’ Union (SU) Alumni Association.

The discussion was led by former alumni Branden Cave, who was VP OpFi for the 74th SLC and President for the 75th SLC, and Stephan Guscott, who served as VP Academic for the 73rd SLC and president for the 74th SLC.

Cave and Guscott have been working together for the past three years to create an alumni association for former SU representatives, SLC members, other elected officials and staff. They aim to foster a community among SU alumni and create channels for alumni to give back to the SU, as well as providing networking opportunities.

“I know I’m not alone in saying this, but everything I’ve done since I left the Students’ Union has been thanks to the Students’ Union,” said Cave. “I’ve benefited immensely from my time with the SU and I will spend the rest of my life trying to give that back.”

Guscott states that they have reached out to 87 alumni, and received responses from 36 of them, all of which were overwhelmingly positive, and the process of establishing the SUAA (Students’ Union Alumni Association) will begin this fall. The SUAA will seek the SLC’s formal recognition of the SUAA as its alumni association.

“We do want to have those channels of communication, most importantly, those channels of accountability, to make sure that the alumni are working towards supporting the SU’s goals more than anything,” said Guscott.

