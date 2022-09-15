SLC discusses BoG Pre-Meeting Report

By Enobong Ukpong, September 15 2022—

Last week’s Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on Sept. 13. The main topic of discussion was the Board of Governors’ Pre-Meeting Report.

The Board of Governors is an organization that is responsible for overseeing the management of the University of Calgary’s business and affairs. The board develops the strategic direction and policy framework for the university and is largely responsible for making sure the university is achieving its objectives.

“The board is, in essence, the steward of the university,” said Renzo Pererya, Student-at-Large representative. “It’s their role to provide supervision to ensure that the university is on the right track and that we’re following our objectives as an institution in accordance to, say, Campus Alberta.”

Pereya will be attending the upcoming Board of Governors’ on Sept. 16. His role as Student-at-Large representative is to represent the SLC on all issues of relevance to Students’ Union (SU) members before the Board of Governors.

“My responsibility is to fight for you,” said Pererya. “The board has 21 members on it, which may only have two undergraduate students represented. And so, in a way, this role is a very large responsibility. And with some of those topics where students are sometimes outnumbered by Board members, it’s important that we are fulfilling those obligations.”

Pererya noted that the upcoming discussion item of the development of a university strategy, as the current Eyes High strategy of 2017–2022, which aimed to see the U of C recognized as one of the top five research universities in Canada, is about to be completed.

“In these conversations at the board, I will work with your university president to ensure that students are obviously considered as a key stakeholder in those discussions,” said Pererya. “A new university strategy is huge in the future direction of where this university is going to go, so we will absolutely be pushing for that.”

Agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings for SLC can be found online.