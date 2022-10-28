Halloween costumes you maybe never considered

By Sophia Lopez, October 28 2022—

For the last few years we’ve seen the same Halloween costumes repeated over and over again. While some of them will never get old, like a classic devil and angel, it’s time for some new ideas to take the spotlight. Although there’s nothing wrong with a typical spooky costume, here’s a list of some potential Halloween costumes that will make it seem like you put a bit more thought into the whole process than you actually did.

Patrick Bateman from American Psycho:

This movie has been trending again for whatever reason, so dressing up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho is sure to be a popular costume this year. This man is a psychopath with mommy-issues. Once you channel that energy, the next step is the outfit. Find a suit, a red tie, and slick back your hair and you’re good to go. If you’re concerned about the suit, you can still transform into Bateman by draping over a transparent raincoat or poncho. You might as well splatter yourself in red paint while you’re at it to complete the look.

Serena Williams:

Why not pay tribute to one of the greatest athletes of our time in a cute mini tennis skirt? I know Serena Williams would love it. Accompany this mini skirt with a matching or colour-coordinating top and visor, along with your hair up in ponytail, bun or braids. Maybe hit the gym for five-straight years prior to Halloween to try and emulate Williams’ incredible physical form. While you might not get exactly there, it’s the effort that counts.

Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw from Top Gun: Maverick:

Here’s an excuse for men to grow out a patchy mustache before it’s even Movember. Miles Teller, who plays “Rooster” in Top Gun: Maverick has gained lots of attention over his All-American ‘stache and oiled-up pecs. No one wants to mistake the oil all over your chest with sweat at the Halloween party — but both are pretty bad either way. So maybe skip that part and just try your best to grow out a mustache and get yourself a pair of those army-guy sunglasses.

Fembot from Austin Powers:

This alternative costume idea will help you stop drifting towards choosing that devil or angel costume. Being a fembot from one of the greatest movie series for Halloween is a great way to look chic, and you won’t be blending in with anyone else. While this costume isn’t as easy to DIY as the previous ones, Purchasing a little loose dress with big, fluffy pom-poms will really be worth it — especially if you get cute little matching heels to complete the look.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake double-denim moment:

Here’s an idea for a couple feeling a bit lost. Go live that early 2000s fantasy you’ve both always desired. Most people own at least one piece of denim, so you’re already halfway there. This look that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore together in 2001 to the American Music Awards is not good, and it will never be good. However, it is still a remarkable moment in our history, and it must be celebrated. If you think you have enough denim on, no you don’t — keep stacking. What better way to bond with your partner than to wear tacky outfits together?

BONUS

Julia Fox:

Wear the most atrocious outfit on earth and just walk around saying “I actually did it myself, yeah. Yeah.” Boom, you’re done. It’s not that hard to be an icon.