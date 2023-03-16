Best St. Patrick’s Day pubs in Calgary

By Jett Ryan, March 16 2023—

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the springtime’s most anticipated events for university students in Calgary. The annual celebration on March 17 is an occasion for socializing, excitement and enjoying Irish culture. Whether you are looking for a casual night out with close friends or a wild atmosphere, many bars in Calgary cater to students for St. Patrick’s Day.

Jameson’s Pub — 1230 17 Ave SW

Located in the heart of downtown Calgary on 17th Avenue, Jameson’s Pub is a sought-after destination for university students. The pub provides a traditional Irish ambiance with its dark interior, Irish symbolism, and green decor. Jameson’s Pub is well known for its outstanding catalogue of Irish whiskeys, beers and ales. For St. Patrick’s Day, Jameson’s will have live music performances all day long and Irish dancers to celebrate Irish culture. Green beer on tap is also a certainty during the festivities.

Ship and Anchor Pub — 534 17 Ave SW

The Ship and Anchor is a popular hangout spot for students in Calgary. Located in the trendy Beltline district, the pub extends a large outdoor patio (weather permitting) and is known for its laid-back atmosphere, friendly staff, and delicious menu items. On St. Patrick’s Day, the pub will have live music performances in-line with their modern country meets punk rock environment. Green beer and festive food specials are sure to return during this year’s Irish holiday.

National on 10th — 341 10 Ave SW

National on 10th is a locally well-visited gastropub located in the Beltline district of downtown Calgary. The pub commits to an Irish-themed celebration on March 17 that will last well into the late-night hours. As the sun goes down, so too do the crowds of patrons, to the basement for an exuberant night filled with dancing along to the live DJ’s setlist. The pub also neighbours various popular bars and restaurants like Craft Beer Market and Greta Bar. Be sure National on 10th is the destination for an energetic nightlife experience.

The Unicorn Superpub — 223 8 Ave SW

This pub on Stephen Avenue is a hotspot for Calgary nightlife It has three floors including a rooftop patio, a main-level sports bar, and a Celtic-themed basement. An array of 4K televisions and sports games welcome you when you walk in as you float freely, visiting all levels. On St. Patrick’s Day, the pub offers a festive menu featuring green beer, an Irish-inspired character and food specials. The “Unicorn,” as commonly referred to, is another desired spot for students looking for a wild night out.

The Pig and Duke Pub — 1312 12 Ave SW

The Pig and Duke is a cozy neighbourhood bar in the Mission district of Calgary, which passes along the Bow River in downtown Calgary. With a more relaxed vibe, the pub is an excellent destination for a close group of friends looking to spend quality time while enjoying drinks and delicious food. The pub also has pool tables and dart boards to provoke competitive fun among friends.

Several more bars in Calgary provide an entertaining St. Patrick’s Day and a welcoming atmosphere across the city. No matter the mood or location, students will find a heterogeneous mix of pubs celebrating the same Irish theme. Remember to drink responsibly and have a fun and safe St. Patrick’s Day.